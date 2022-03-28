ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings' Blake Lizotte: Unavailable Monday

CBS Sports
 21 hours ago

Lizotte will be sidelined with an undisclosed injury against the Kraken on Monday, LA Kings...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

Ducks Assign Guhle, Robinson to AHL San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned defenseman Brendan Guhle and right wing Buddy Robinson to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Guhle, 24 (7/29/97), has appeared in six games with Anaheim this season. The 6-2, 197-pound blueliner has recorded 4-10=14 points and 24 penalty...
NHL
100.7 WITL

The Terrifying Day Gordie Howe Almost Died During a Detroit Red Wings Hockey Game

Hockey is by far, one the most dangerous sports to play. A lot of measures in recent years have been made to make it safer, like in many other sports as well. But in years past, it wasn't uncommon for there to be incidents that caused severe to nearly fatal injuries in the sport. Detroit Red Wings legend Gordie Howe, known as "Mr. Hockey", nearly had a date with death during a hockey game on March 28, 1950.
NHL
NHL

Penguins Sign College Free Agent Defenseman Colin Swoyer

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed college free agent defenseman Colin Swoyer to a one-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The contract will begin, and run through, the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $750,000 at the NHL level. Swoyer will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League for the remainder of the 2021-22 season on an amateur tryout agreement.
NHL
Blake Lizotte
Lias Andersson
ESPN

Flyers sign US Olympian Noah Cates among moves around NHL

Noah Cates is going from Beijing to Broad Street after the Philadelphia Flyers signed the forward prospect to a two-year entry-level contract. Cates signed a deal Monday for the rest of this season and 2022-23 and is expected to play in the NHL immediately. His college season ended when Minnesota-Duluth was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament Saturday by Denver.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Laurent Brossoit: Unavailable again

Brossoit (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup to face Chicago on Saturday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. With both Brossoit and starter Robin Lehner (lower body) sidelined, the Knights will once again utilize Logan Thompson between the pipes against the Blackhawks. Even once cleared to play, Brossoit may be hard-pressed to secure regular starts if Thompson can help secure the team a playoff spot.
NHL
Bring Me The News

Kevin Fiala's OT winner lifts Wild over Avalanche

The Minnesota Wild picked up their third straight overtime victory as a strong performance from Cam Talbot and a game-winning goal from Kevin Fiala fueled a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. Sunday's game had the feel of a playoff matchup. The Avalanche controlled the puck for the majority of...
NHL
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Winnipeg after Olofsson's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (32-25-10, sixth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-10, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts the Winnipeg Jets after Victor Olofsson scored two goals in the Sabres' 6-5 victory against the Blackhawks. The Sabres are 12-16-5 at home. Buffalo averages just 3.2 penalties per game, the...
NHL
#La Kings#Kraken
FOX Sports

Nashville hosts Ottawa after Trenin's 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (23-36-6, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Nashville Predators (38-24-4, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts the Ottawa Senators after Yakov Trenin scored two goals in the Predators' 5-4 win over the Flyers. The Predators have gone 20-11-0 in home games. Nashville has scored 215 goals and...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks trade forward Mason Jobst to San Jose for defenseman Mark Alt

The Rochester Americans have acquired veteran defenseman Mark Alt from the San Jose Barracuda in exchange for forward Mason Jobst, general manager Jason Karmanos announced Monday. Alt has appeared in 46 games with the Barracuda this season, recording eight points (three goals, five assists). The 30-year-old has played in 451...
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Could miss extended time

Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny said that Crouse's upper-body injury "may be significant/long term," Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. The team will know more after further evaluation in Arizona, but the early return on Crouse's injury doesn't look good. The Coyotes already have several skaters on injured reserve and a long-term injury to Crouse may require a replacement from AHL Tucson.
NHL
FOX Sports

Coyotes take on the Sharks on 6-game losing streak

San Jose Sharks (29-28-8, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (20-41-5, eighth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Arizona is looking to end its six-game losing streak with a win against San Jose. The Coyotes are 11-23-3 in conference play. Arizona averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in...
NHL
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
Hockey
Sports
CBS Minnesota

Wild Goalie Cam Talbot Named NHL’s First Star Of The Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wild goaltender Cam Talbot has been named the NHL’s top star for last week. Each week, the league names three stars, and Talbot earned the No. 1 spot with a 3-0 week. He had a .959 save percentage overall and a shutout against the Vegas Golden Knights. On the season, he has a .911 save percentage and is 27-12-1. ⭐️ @ctalbot33 went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average, .959 save percentage and one shutout to help the @mnwild move into second place in the Central Division.#NHLStats: https://t.co/bMq7iA8XCY pic.twitter.com/7lrfg3iGYA — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 28, 2022 Talbot’s impressive week came as the Wild traded for veteran goalie Marc-André Fleury of the Chicago Blackhawks. Fleury won his first game in net for the Wild, giving up 2 goals and stopping 23 shots. The team also traded away No. 2 goalie Kaapo Kahkonen. Talbot is in the middle year of a three-year deal with the Wild. The Wild are on a six-game winning streak and are in second place in the Central Division at 40-20-4.
NHL
NHL

Projected Lineup: March 28 vs. Vancouver

The St. Louis Blues look to climb back into the win column Monday when they host the Vancouver Canucks at Enterprise Center in the first game of a home-and-home set. The puck drops at 6:30 p.m. (BSMW, 101 ESPN). "Guys are irritated, for sure. They're not very happy right now,...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Activated off injured reserve

Martinez (face) has been taken off injured reserve, per the NHL media site. Martinez looks set to rejoin the lineup against Chicago on Saturday for the first time since Nov. 11 against the Wild. With the 34-year-old back in the fold, he could be in line to link up with one of the two power-play units.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Senators, Red Wings, Avalanche, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, is there a disconnect between the coach of the Detroit Red Wings and the players? How much rope does Jeff Blashill have before the Detroit Red Wings want to move on? Meanwhile, forward Artturi Lehkonen will finally be joining the Colorado Avalanche and the Vancouver Canucks are considering giving J.T. Miller a monster contract.
NHL
FOX Sports

Top Central teams face off in Wild-Avalanche matchup

Colorado Avalanche (46-14-5, first in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (39-20-4, second in the Central) LINE: Wild +108, Avalanche -130; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The top two teams in the Central face off when the Minnesota Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche. The Wild are 9-8-1 against opponents from...
NHL
NHL

Notebook: Sundqvist, Walman providing value; Pearson assigned to Griffins

One week ago, the Detroit Red Wings acquired Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Walman from the St. Louis Blues at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline. And albeit a small sample size, the pair appear to be quite comfortable in Hockeytown. In four games for Detroit, Sundqvist has two goals and one...
markerzone.com

SEA VINCE DUNN & LAK SEAN DURZI EXCHANGE BOMBS IN SPIRITED BOUT (VIDEO)

The Los Angeles Kings had a tough showing last night. The Kings fell to the Seattle Kraken by a score of 6-1 and were outclassed in every way. Except for one: LAK D Sean Durzi (noted Alan Walsh client) took part in a heated fight against SEA Vince Dunn. Naturally when one's team is getting laughed off the ice, he/she isn't happy about it. So, Durzi attacked the Kraken net & Dunn didn't like it. Check out this video:
NHL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Another impressive showing

Rodriguez went 2-for-2 with an RBI double, a walk, a stolen base and a run in a Cactus League win over the Rangers on Monday. The surging prospect flashed his versatile offensive skill set, pushing his spring average to .316 across 21 plate appearances. The only blemish on Rodriguez's Cactus League resume is his six strikeouts, but if the 21-year-old continues to produce in similar fashion over the balance of the exhibition slate, Seattle will have a hard time justifying sending him to Triple-A.
MLB

