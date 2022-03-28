ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings' Cal Petersen: Facing Kraken on Monday

 21 hours ago

Petersen will start Monday against visiting Seattle, Zach Dooley of the...

CBS LA

Jordan Spence, Sean Durzi send LA Kings past Kraken, 4-2

Jordan Spence scored his first NHL goal and captain Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist in the Los Angeles Kings' 4-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.Gabriel Vilardi scored his first goal in five months and Sean Durzi ended a 29-game goal drought for the Kings in their second win over the expansion Kraken this season.Cal Petersen made 23 saves as Los Angeles solidified its hold on second place in the Pacific Division by earning at least a point for the ninth time in 12 games.Daniel Sprong scored in his second straight game since joining Seattle,...
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: In goal against Kings

Grubauer will tend the twine on the road versus the Kings on Saturday, Geoff Baker of the Seattle Times reports. Grubauer will make his fifth consecutive start after going 3-1-0 with a 2.70 GAA in his last four outings. The 30-year-old netminder has already set a new career high in games played (47) but won't be approaching the 30 wins he put up last year with Colorado.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Leddy, Perron, Krug & More

The St. Louis Blues continue their cold streak with a record of 1-2-0, and were outscored 12-2 on home ice against the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes this week. It was ugly, and the month of March has not been kind to this team. They were awful in two of...
NHL
Cal Petersen
NHL

Malkin returns with hat trick, Penguins score 11 in win against Red Wings

PITTSBURGH -- Evgeni Malkin had three goals and an assist in his return from an illness, and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings 11-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. It was the center's 13th NHL hat trick and first since Jan. 30, 2018. Malkin was a game-time...
NHL
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Winnipeg after Olofsson's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (32-25-10, sixth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-10, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts the Winnipeg Jets after Victor Olofsson scored two goals in the Sabres' 6-5 victory against the Blackhawks. The Sabres are 12-16-5 at home. Buffalo averages just 3.2 penalties per game, the...
NHL
The Spun

NHL

3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Kings | March 28

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol and his squad have the chance to learn from Saturday's competitive game with the Kings and put it to work right away. The same two teams drop the puck at 7:30 in LA Monday. "In the first period, we spent too much time defending," Hakstol said...
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Could miss extended time

Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny said that Crouse's upper-body injury "may be significant/long term," Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. The team will know more after further evaluation in Arizona, but the early return on Crouse's injury doesn't look good. The Coyotes already have several skaters on injured reserve and a long-term injury to Crouse may require a replacement from AHL Tucson.
NHL
FOX Sports

Nashville hosts Ottawa after Trenin's 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (23-36-6, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Nashville Predators (38-24-4, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts the Ottawa Senators after Yakov Trenin scored two goals in the Predators' 5-4 win over the Flyers. The Predators have gone 20-11-0 in home games. Nashville has scored 215 goals and...
NHL
FOX Sports

Coyotes take on the Sharks on 6-game losing streak

San Jose Sharks (29-28-8, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (20-41-5, eighth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Arizona is looking to end its six-game losing streak with a win against San Jose. The Coyotes are 11-23-3 in conference play. Arizona averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in...
NHL
NHL

Penguins Sign College Free Agent Defenseman Colin Swoyer

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed college free agent defenseman Colin Swoyer to a one-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The contract will begin, and run through, the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $750,000 at the NHL level. Swoyer will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League for the remainder of the 2021-22 season on an amateur tryout agreement.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks trade forward Mason Jobst to San Jose for defenseman Mark Alt

The Rochester Americans have acquired veteran defenseman Mark Alt from the San Jose Barracuda in exchange for forward Mason Jobst, general manager Jason Karmanos announced Monday. Alt has appeared in 46 games with the Barracuda this season, recording eight points (three goals, five assists). The 30-year-old has played in 451...
NHL
WKMI

The Terrifying Day Gordie Howe Almost Died During a Detroit Red Wings Hockey Game

Hockey is by far, one the most dangerous sports to play. A lot of measures in recent years have been made to make it safer, like in many other sports as well. But in years past, it wasn't uncommon for there to be incidents that caused severe to nearly fatal injuries in the sport. Detroit Red Wings legend Gordie Howe, known as "Mr. Hockey", nearly had a date with death during a hockey game on March 28, 1950.
NHL
NHL

Todd McLellan to Coach His 1,000th NHL Game Tonight Against Seattle

Head Coach Honored in Pregame Ceremony at Crypto.com Arena. Head coach Todd McLellan will be behind the bench for his 1,000th NHL regular-season game tonight and is being honored with a pregame video recognizing his accomplishment. He becomes the 31st coach in NHL history to reach the milestone. The ceremony...
NHL
FOX Sports

St. Louis visits Vancouver after Tarasenko's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (36-20-9, fourth in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (32-27-9, fifth in the Pacific) Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits the Vancouver Canucks after Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals in the Blues' 4-1 victory over the Canucks. The Canucks are 18-13-6 in...
NHL
NHL

Eugene Melnyk, Senators owner, dies at 62

'He maintained an unwavering commitment to the game and his roots,' Commissioner Bettman says. Eugene Melnyk, owner of the Ottawa Senators since 2003, died from an illness Monday. He was 62. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in...
NHL

