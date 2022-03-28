ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Grizzlies' Yves Pons: Back to G League

CBS Sports
 21 hours ago

Pons was transferred to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Monday....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Massive Paul George dropped by Clippers coach Tyronn Lue

PLAYA VISTA – The LA Clippers practiced for the third time in the last week, and Paul George is slowly inching towards a return to the lineup, per Tyronn Lue. Paul George participated in 5-on-5 basketball on Sunday, a week after he first participated in 4-on-4 limited contact practice with the coaching staff. George had been ramping up over the last few weeks, and this is just another step in his return to the court.
NBA
The Independent

Trial to begin in slaying of former NBA player in Memphis

Jury selection was set to begin Monday in the trial of a man charged with killing former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, whose body was found in a swampy field nearly 12 years ago in Memphis, Tennessee.Billy Ray Turner has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy, and could face life in prison if convicted.Opening statements in Turner's trial could finally reveal key details about Wright’s slaying, one of the most highly publicized murder cases in Memphis history. His decomposing body was found riddled with bullet wounds in east Memphis on July 28, 2010. Wright, 34, had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James expresses concern about ankle injury after latest loss

In case they somehow weren’t already, the Los Angeles Lakers are officially in deep, deep trouble. The Lakers lost a very pivotal game to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Though they led by 20 points at the half and by as many as 23 overall, the Lakers melted down spectacularly and lost 116-108. To make matters even worse, LeBron James suffered a sprained left ankle in the second quarter.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yves Pons
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

How Duke's Jon Scheyer rose from 'special assistant' to Mike Krzyzewski's successor in eight seasons

The Duke basketball program is preparing to enter a new phase of its storied history with the looming retirement of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, but there will be a familiar face leading the Blue Devils next season. Former Duke great and current associate head coach Jon Scheyer is set to take over the program for the 2022-23 season following Coach K's retirement.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTVZ

Melton, Bane lead Morant-less Grizzlies past Bucks, 127-102

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — De’Anthony Melton had 24 points, Desmond Bane added 20 and the Memphis Grizzlies continued to win in the absence of scoring leader Ja Morant, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 127-102 on Saturday night. Dillon Brooks scored 19 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 and two blocks to help Memphis win its fourth straight and eighth in the last nine games. Melton was 8 of 11 from the field, going 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 30 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Milwaukee dropped into a tie for third with Boston in the Eastern Conference, a half-game behind Philadelphia and Miami. Morant is nursing a sore right knee.
NBA
FOX Sports

Alec Burks, R.J. Barrett lead Knicks past Pistons, 104-102

DETROIT (AP) — Alec Burks hit a 3-pointer for New York's final points and finished off Detroit with a last-second steal in the Knicks' 104-102 victory over the Pistons on Sunday. R.J. Barrett led New York with 21 points, Julian Randle had 20 and Burks and Immanuel Quickly had...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Hustle#The G League#Bucks
FOX Sports

Murray's triple-double lifts Spurs over Pelicans 107-103

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 15 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, Keldon Johnson punctuated his 21-point night with a break-away dunk in the final seconds and the San Antonio Spurs bolstered their postseason hopes with a 107-103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.
NBA
numberfire.com

Daniel Gafford (neck) probable Sunday for Wizards

Washington Wizards forward Daniel Gafford is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Gafford is dealing with a neck strain, which is why he's missed time lately. However, it seems as though he'll be ready to return to the court Sunday night against the Warriors.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Spurs face the Grizzlies on 4-game win streak

Memphis Grizzlies (53-23, second in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (31-44, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio heads into a matchup against Memphis as winners of four straight games. The Spurs have gone 21-24 against Western Conference teams. San Antonio is seventh in the league...
NBA
numberfire.com

Miami starting Max Strus Monday night, moving Duncan Robinson to bench

Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus will start on Monday versus the Sacramento Kings. The Heat are switching things up and replacing Duncan Robinson with Strus in the first unit. Strus played 17 minutes last game and scored 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. This will be his 11th start of the season.
NBA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Raptors takeaways: Undermanned C's come up short in OT

The severely shorthanded Boston Celtics had their six-game win streak snapped by the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. It was an uphill battle for the C's as they were down four of their starters -- Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Robert Williams. Despite the disadvantage, they took Toronto to overtime in what was a valiant effort for the JV squad. They simply ran out of gas in the final minutes, leading to a 115-112 Raptors win.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Josh Smith: Assigned to minor-league camp

Smith was assigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. Smith, one of the prospects acquired from the Yankees in the Joey Gallo trade, made a huge impression during his Cactus League appearances. He went 6-for-9 with two home runs, one double and five RBI over six spring games at the time he was assigned. Smith, who pressed for at-bats at third base, is expected to play all over the infield and center field while at Triple-A Round Rock.
MLB
ESPN

Trail Blazers take on the Pelicans on 4-game losing streak

New Orleans Pelicans (32-43, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-48, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland enters the matchup with New Orleans as losers of four games in a row. The Trail Blazers have gone 11-34 against Western Conference teams. Portland has a 15-30...
NBA
NOLA.com

Trey Murphy catches fire in third quarter in Pelicans' comeback win over Lakers

Willie Green is by his own admission tough on Trey Murphy. The New Orleans Pelicans coach has said that he “stays on” the team’s most recent first-round selection because he believes in what Murphy can be. Murphy has great size and a smooth shooting stroke. But in his first season in the NBA, he hasn’t been a mainstay in the rotation.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Opening season at Triple-A

Fernandez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Fernandez is still just 25 years old, but he's yet to show much at the big-league level over parts of three seasons. In 35.1 innings of relief, he's struggled to a 6.62 ERA, striking out 19.8 percent of opposing batters while walking 13.8 percent.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy