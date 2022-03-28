Grizzlies' Yves Pons: Back to G League

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — De’Anthony Melton had 24 points, Desmond Bane added 20 and the Memphis Grizzlies continued to win in the absence of scoring leader Ja Morant, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 127-102 on Saturday night. Dillon Brooks scored 19 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 and two blocks to help Memphis win its fourth straight and eighth in the last nine games. Melton was 8 of 11 from the field, going 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 30 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Milwaukee dropped into a tie for third with Boston in the Eastern Conference, a half-game behind Philadelphia and Miami. Morant is nursing a sore right knee.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO