ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Authorities still searching for girl, now 16, who ran away from South Bend a year ago

By Marek Mazurek, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3HKg_0esDsyEU00

SOUTH BEND — Police are still searching for Hannah Cormican, a student last seen leaving Riley High School more than a year ago, though they say they don't believe she's in danger.

Cormican, who is from Mishawaka, but attended Riley, was 15 years old when she was listed as a runaway juvenile on March 22, 2021. Now, national advocacy groups, including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, are hoping for the public's help in finding her.

South Bend police logs label Cormican's disappearance as a "runaway juvenile" case with police taking a report after the teenager didn't show up to school.

Department spokeswoman Ashley O'Chap declined to answer detailed questions about Cormican's case, but said the teenager has periodically been in contact with her family and is not believed to be in danger.

'Today is a happy day':Two girls found alive and safe after running off from Oaklawn

“There have been instances where her family has contact with her. It’s not like she vanished without a trace," O'Chap said. "We don’t have a reason to believe she’s in danger."

O'Chap added that Cormican may have a strained relationship with her family.

A release from NCMEC says Cormican's family believes she's in the Michiana area and O'Chap said she may have been seen in Michigan City last week.

Cormican is a while female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-4-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds, officials say.

Officials ask anyone with information about Cormican to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

Comments / 2

Related
22 WSBT

South Bend Police identify 17-year old victim in Friday morning shooting

South Bend Police have identified 17-year-old Terez Parker Jr. as the victim in Friday morning's shooting. He was transported to Memorial Hospital with a police escort where he later died from his injuries. The Parker family has been notified. South Bend Police were called out a little after midnight on...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Michigan City, IN
City
South Bend, IN
City
Riley, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Mishawaka, IN
Daily Mail

Fears grow for missing four-year-old girl who vanished from a backyard while playing with her neighbour's dogs - as search enters second night

Police are growing increasingly concerned about a four-year-old girl who disappeared from her mother's backyard in remote Tasmania. Shayla Phillips vanished from her mother's backyard in Stormlea, southeast of Hobart, while playing with a neighbour's two dogs at 2.30pm on Wednesday. Tasmanian Police have since launched an extensive search for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Still Searching#Riley High School#Ncmec
WLFI.com

LPD investigating body found in car

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police are investigating a body found in the Subaru of Indiana automotive parking lot. The body of 29-year-old Ryan Anguiano was found Monday afternoon in a car in the employee lot. That's according to Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello. She says Anguiano was an...
LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Ledger-Enquirer

Man vanished months ago when ATV ran out of gas, Arizona cops say. Now remains found

A man vanished after he ran out of gas on an ATV ride, police said. Now his remains have been found in the Arizona desert. Felipe Calderon Zamora, a 39-year-old from Bullhead City, Arizona, was reported missing July 13 after he never returned from an ATV ride through the desert, the city police department said. Family members said he ran out of gas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNDU

Police: Man hit by deer while riding motorcycle in Cass County

Adams head basketball coach Chad Johnston selected as Indiana All-Stars coach. Adams head basketball coach Chad Johnston has been selected to coach the Indiana All-Star team when it takes on Kentucky’s All-Stars in June. Marian gearing up for Class 3A State Final on Saturday. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
CASS COUNTY, IN
Oxygen

‘Little Miss Nobody,’ Found In The Arizona Desert 62 Years Ago, ID'd As Girl Snatched From Grandmother's Front Yard

A young child who was found in the Arizona desert nearly 62 years ago has finally gotten her name back. On July 31, 1960, the body of a young girl was found partially buried in a sand wash in the desert outside Congress, Arizona, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. For years, the Jane Doe – thought to be between the ages of 2 and 7 – garnered the unfortunate nickname “Little Miss Nobody.”
CONGRESS, AZ
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy