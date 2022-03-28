ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana COVID hospitalizations fall to new low

By Chris Miller
For the first time since the Louisiana Department of Health began posting daily coronavirus data online two years ago, the number of people hospitalized in Louisiana with COVID has fallen below 100.

LDH today reported 89 patients hospitalized with COVID. That is down 20 from Friday's report.

The state reports 198 new cases since then, and ten more COVID-19 deaths.

Vaccinations continue to increase at a trickle. Another 3,472 people in the last week received their first shot, and 3,721 in that time completed their vaccine series. About 52.6 percent of the state's population has had all shots required for vaccination.

