Fishkill, NY

$1,000 A Day Cash4Life Ticket Sold In Fishkill

By Zak Failla
 21 hours ago
Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

For the third time in as many months, a valuable top-prize winning New York Lottery ticket was sold at the same Hudson Valley store.

the New York Lottery announced that a winning “Cash4Life” ticket was sold in Dutchess County at Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill that is worth $1,000 a day for one lucky NY Lottery player.

The winning numbers of the Sunday, March 27 drawing were 12-18-26-42-58 with a Cash Ball of 03.

New York Lottery has not disclosed who won the top prize.

It represents the third time in 2022 that a winning ticket worth thousands was sold at Smoke 4 Less, with Powerball winners claiming prizes in both January and February.

According to New York Lottery, the odds of winning the top prize in “Cash4Life” are 1 in 21,846,048 by matching all five numbers and the Cash Ball.

Other odds for “Cash4Life” players:

  • $1,000 a week for life (five balls): 1 in 7,282,016;
  • $2,500 (four + the Cash Ball): 1 in 79,440;
  • $500 (four balls): 1 in 26,480;
  • $100 (three + the Cash Ball): 1 in 1,471;
  • $25 (three balls): 1 in 490;
  • $10 (two balls + the Cash Ball): 1 in 83;
  • $4 (two balls): 1 in 28;
  • $2 (one ball + the Cash Ball): 1 in 13.

Past winners of the top Cash4Life prize have opted for a lump-sum payout of $7 million, receiving more than $4.5 million after taxes are taken out.

If one bought a ticket in New York, prizes up to $600 can be claimed from any licensed lottery retailer in the state. Prizes greater than that must be claimed at one of the New York Lottery’s Customer Service Centers, and one must provide your winning ticket and a completed claim form.

