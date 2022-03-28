Lincoln County deputies searching for missing 62-year-old man

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators need your help in locating a missing Stanley man.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Daybrook Court for a welfare check on 62-year-old Frank McAlpin Wheeler.

Relatives say Wheeler was last heard from on Thursday, March 24 when his employer in Huntersville contacted him to see if he was coming to work. Relatives and deputies checked around the residence but could not find Wheeler. Neighbors say that Wheeler’s truck has not been at the home.

Wheeler is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with blue eyes and brown balding hair. Wheeler is possibly driving a red 2004 Toyota Tacoma with NC tag WYV-2214.

If you have any information on Wheeler’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 732-9050, Lincoln County 911 at (704) 735-8202, or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at (704) 736-8909.

This is a developing story. Stay with Queen City News for updates.

