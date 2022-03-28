ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Where does Matt McMahon stand among SEC coaching hires?

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aemdb_0esDsGps00

It has been an absolutely wild start to the offseason so far for the SEC. In total, six of the 14 programs have made a coaching change.

Georgia fired coach Tom Crean and replaced him by hiring Mike White away from Florida. The Gators, in turn, hired Todd Golden from San Francisco. Missouri (Cleveland State’s Dennis Gates), Mississippi State (New Mexico State’s Chris Jans) and South Carolina (Chattanooga’s Lamont Paris) also made changes.

Included in that list is, of course, LSU. Unlike most other programs on this list, the Tigers fired Will Wade in spite of guiding the team to the NCAA Tournament after he was cited in a Notice of Allegations. Replacing Wade is Murray State’s Matt McMahon.

McMahon has taken the Racers to three tournaments since taking over in 2015, and his 31-3 finish this season was the best of his career. In the rankings of the new SEC basketball coaches from The State newspaper in Columbia, South Carolina, McMahon stands atop the list.

McMahon had his name thrown around for just about every major college opening in America this cycle and with good reason.

He finishes his time at Murray State as the winningest head coach at the school since 1975, recruited Ja Morant and owns two of the Racers’ five second round NCAA tournament appearances.

There was some thought McMahon would land at South Carolina given, among other reasons, he and Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer have been friends dating back to their time as graduate assistants at Tennessee. Instead, McMahon heads to Baton Rouge with LSU under a cloud of NCAA sanctions.

The Tigers fired Will Wade for a slew of major NCAA violations, and while it’s unclear what kind of punishment the school will face, it’s likely to be severe.

That said, LSU is one of the better basketball jobs in the league and will pay as such. McMahon is slated to make between $2.6 million and $3.2 million annually over the duration of his seven-year contract, per The Advocate.

This might take time for McMahon to build depending on how hard the NCAA cracks down, but he profiles like a home run if he’s given ample time.

McMahon wasn’t exactly the splashy hire athletics director Scott Woodward has become known for, but given LSU’s historical standing as a basketball program and the fact that there are likely some sanctions from the NCAA coming down the pipeline, it’s hard to imagine that he could have convinced a proven coach at a power program to make the jump right now.

Instead, the Tigers get a young candidate in McMahon with a high ceiling and progressive offensive coaching style. It’s a very solid if slightly underwhelming hire that should keep the newfound success going in Baton Rouge.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia women's basketball officially hires new head coach

Only a few days after Joni Taylor ended her 7-year tenure at UGA for a job at Texas A&M, the Lady Bulldogs have hired Katie Abrahamson-Henderson as their head coach. Abrahamson-Henderson, affectionately known as Coach Abe, played two years for the Lady Bulldogs under Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame coach Andy Landers. She has returned to Athens after coaching at the University of Central Florida since 2016.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
The Spun

Coach K Was Asked If He Wants To Play North Carolina

Duke fans will no doubt be monitoring tonight’s North Carolina-Saint Peter’s game as they face the winner in the Final Four later this week. But does Coach K have a preference in the game?. At his postgame press conference after beating Arkansas in the Elite Eight, Coach K...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Todd Golden
Person
Chris Jans
WAFB

No. 21 LSU powers past No. 8 Florida, evens series

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (16-7, 2-3 SEC) evens the series against No. 8 Florida with an 11-4 win (17-6, 3-2 SEC) behind a great start from starting pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard (2-0). Hilliard picked up his second win of the season and went 5.2 innings, allowing four runs, on five hits, and striking out a season-high seven batters against the Gators. Hilliard held Florida to no runs and just one hit through the first five innings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Memphis Assistant Reportedly Leaving For New Program Amid Investigation

Shortly after it was announced that Memphis has received a notice of allegations, the program lost one of its top assistant coaches. According to Stadium insider Jeff Goodman, Memphis assistant Cody Toppert is finalizing a deal to join Matt McMahon’s staff at LSU. “Memphis assistant Cody Toppert is finalizing...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Sec#Gators#Cleveland State#Lsu#Tigers#The Ncaa Tournament#Murray State#State#Gamecocks
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Winners Of The Final Four Games

A quartet of college basketball bluebloods are set to take center stage at the men’s Final Four next weekend. This year’s NCAA Tournament semifinal features a pair of matchups between Villanova-Kansas and the first ever NCAA Tournament battle between North Carolina and Duke. On Monday, ESPN’s Basketball Power...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Look: 2 Schools Viewed As Favorites For Arch Manning

If the latest prediction turns true, five-star quarterback Arch Manning will be playing either in the Big 12 or SEC. On3’s latest Manning predictions indicate the talented recruit will either pick the Texas Longhorns or Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas holds a 39.6 percent chance of landing the five star....
COLLEGE SPORTS
WCJB

No. 6 Florida loses first regular season SEC series since 2019

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time since 2019, Florida softball lost a Southeastern Conference series after dropping the second game of their weekend set, 7-2 to the Lady Vols. No. 6 Florida (26-5) was helpless at the plate nearly all game, while starter Lexie Delbrey surrendered seven runs...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Under Investigation For Player Incident

The college basketball investigations continue; this time involving University of Albany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “There has been an ongoing investigation into an incident involving Albany head coach Dwayne Killings and a player back in November.” Noting, “Killings has been away from the team the last few weeks on leave.”
ALBANY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy