ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

CME Hosting ‘Women in Manufacturing’ Conference

hottytoddy.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Haley Barbour Center for Manufacturing Excellence at the University of Mississippi is teaming with the Manufacturing Institute for a one-day conference to showcase possibilities for women to pursue STEM careers in manufacturing industries. “Step Forward: Advancing Women in Manufacturing” is set for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday (March 31)...

www.hottytoddy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ironton Tribune

Celebrate Women Conference is March 25

LANCASTER — Ohio University Southern is once again joining OHIO Lancaster and Regional Higher Education in offering the 16th annual Celebrate Women conference, scheduled for Friday. The theme of this year’s conference is Celebrating Resilience and Rejuvenation. The conference will return to its in-person format on the Lancaster...
LANCASTER, OH
Lootpress

WVa University to host Appalachian Studies Conference

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University is hosting a conference this week devoted to the study and promotion of the Appalachian region. The 45th annual Appalachian Studies Conference, “Making, Creating and Encoding: Crafting Possibilities in Appalachia” is taking place from Thursday to Sunday. The event will feature craftivism, podcasting and hip-hop performances.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Pyramid

UVU to host conference on addiction, receovery

The College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Utah Valley University will host its annual Conference on Addiction this Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Sorenson Student Center on UVU’s main campus. This single-day conference is meant to address addiction issues in Utah and will include...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
rolling out

Keanna Barber discusses Black representation, mentors in entrepreneurship

Keeana Barber is the CEO of WDB Marketing, a one-stop marketing and promotions shop. They offer graphic design, print services, web design, marketing and promotional strategies. Barber talks with rolling out about her business, Black representation in entrepreneurship and ways we can support Black businesses going forward. What led you...
ECONOMY
The Shawnee News-Star

Building great job satisfaction: 9 strategies to retain good employees

In 2020, many businesses were forced to lay-off workers The pandemic has caused individuals to rethink their career aspirations and life purpose. Workers are quitting their jobs at a record rate. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly four million Americans left their jobs in July. Resignations peaked April. Resignation rates are highest among mid-career employees. Those between the ages of 30 and 45 have shown the greatest increase in resignation rates. Perhaps the quitting of jobs is due to some combination of the burn-out of having to “do more with less,” COVID fatigue, and a desire for a more purposeful life. Anthony Klutz, an organizational psychologist and professor at Texas A&M, coined this phenomenon The Great Resignation. A shortage of workers has meant that employers are forced to pay more to attract workers. However, jobs are still going unfilled. This article examines how today’s leaders can improve employee job satisfaction for better employee retention and recruitment in the aftermath of the pandemic.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cme#Manufacturing Industries#Manufacturing Industry#College#Mi#Raytheon#Milwaukee Tool
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Upstryve, Inc. and NEST Integrated Facilities Management Team Up to Host Panel of Retail Industry Leaders on March 30

Retail and Facility Management Executives discuss important topics of recruiting and retaining talent. COCONUT CREEK, Fla., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Upstryve, Inc. ("Upstryve" or the "Company") (OTCPK: PBYA), announced today that President Noah Davis will be a panelist for an upcoming webinar hosted by NEST Integrated Facilities Management on Wednesday, March 30 at 2pm EST. In addition to a lineup of retail industry leaders, Davis will join Jodie Morman, VP of Human Resources for NEST, the leaders in integrated facilities management.
RETAIL
nddist.com

Würth Additive Group Inks Deal to Distribute Kurtz Esra 3D Printers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Würth Additive Group, a Würth Industry North America company and the leader in physical and digital inventory, announced March 18 that it has signed an agreement with Kurtz Ersa Inc., a technology and market leader in the fields of electronics production equipment, molding machines, and automation. The agreement expands the group's suite of 3D printing technology offerings by introducing the Alpha 140, which combines innovative additive manufacturing technology with simple operation at low system costs.
BUSINESS
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Funding opportunity to provide continuation of Boots to Business entrepreneurship training

The U.S. Small Business Administration invites eligible nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies, private sector firms and institutions of higher learning to submit proposals to provide synchronous online entrepreneurship training to transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses. The entrepreneurship training is a continuation of the training participants receive as part of SBA’s Boots to Business training program.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy