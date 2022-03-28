ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Joe Ellis: Future of Mile High will be top priority for new owner

By Alex Rose
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IbKbn_0esDrVrk00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — With a new owner on the horizon for the organization, Denver Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis spoke to the plans surrounding Empower Field at Mile High during the annual National Football League owner’s meeting Monday.

Brandon Krisztal with our news partners at KOA Radio caught up with Ellis as he addressed local Denver media.

After an accidental fire destroyed hundreds of seats and damaged suites at Empower Field last week, Ellis was asked about the future of Mile High and the organization’s goals for the area with new ownership leading the way.

Photos: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium fire

“At a high level, it will be the number one decision the new owner will have to make, which is ‘how are we gonna proceed long term when it comes to the stadium?'” Ellis said. “I will tell you this, there is a tremendous real estate opportunity at the south end of the stadium which has a master plan that was at one point approved by the city to move forward and do a significant mixed development of office, retail, housing, possibly a hotel, maybe a small entertainment venue stuff, things along those lines that can really bring some vibrancy to that area.”

Ellis described the future of the stadium as the “big picture issue number one” for new ownership.

“I believe the stadium is in good shape,” Ellis said. “We believe there are some significant upgrades that need to be done and can be done to improve it, to keep up with many of the others around the league.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX31 Denver

Broncos hope to have new owner for 2022 kickoff

Denver Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis addressed the looming ownership change in the organization and plans surrounding Empower Field at Mile High during the annual National Football League owner's meeting Monday.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos coach makes clear statement about Russell Wilson’s role

If Russell Wilson was unhappy with his involvement in the Seattle Seahawks’ offense, he should be quite happy with the early signals he is hearing from the Denver Broncos. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett sent a clear message to Wilson on Sunday. Hackett said the Denver offense would be tailored around Wilson, and that the team’s strategy would be to do “what Russell likes to do.”
NFL
The Spun

The Broncos Are Still Considering 2 Key Free Agents

The Denver Broncos brought back a few of their own already this offseason, but there are still a pair of starters from last season that haven’t been picked up yet. Running back Melvin Gordon and defensive back Kareem Jackson both remain in the free agent pool. And Broncos GM George Paton says that the team isn’t ruling out a potential return for either player.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Raging fire breaks out at Broncos’ Mile High Stadium

A fire has reportedly broken out at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, home of the Denver Broncos, in Denver, Colorado on Thursday. Authorities have reportedly arrived at the scene and are working to extinguish a fire that had occurred in the third-level seating and suites area at the stadium. The Denver Fire Department reported that crews were extinguishing the flames at the stadium, but the cause of the fire still remains unknown.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Sports
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Brunch in Denver Right Now

Patio weather or not, you can’t keep Denverites from a good brunch. We’ve got a sixth sense for bottomless mimosas, hot, fresh beignets dusted in powdered sugar, and Benedicts smothered in hollandaise sauce. And one of the many wonderful things about Denver is its variety of breakfast and brunch spots from Five Points down to South Broadway. Whether you’re putting in work on a green chile-smothered burrito or snipping away at a bacon flight, you’re in for a damn good time next Saturday or Sunday morning (or both) if you head to one of these Denver dining institutions. Just make sure you schedule ample afternoon post-brunch nap time.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos GM Reacts To The Chiefs Trading Tyreek Hill

Broncos general manager George Paton didn’t take the bait when he was asked about the Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill. Paton spoke to Mike Klis of 9News and confirmed that the Chiefs are still a great threat until Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes leave. “Until they trade the quarterback and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile High Stadium#American Football#Kdvr#National Football League#Koa Radio
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ big plans for Russell Wilson in 2022, per Nathaniel Hackett

The Denver Broncos made a huge splash in trading for Russell Wilson this offseason, and now they’re hard at work trying to formulate an offense best-tailored to their new superstar quarterback. New head coach Nathaniel Hackett will be starting his tenure in Denver alongside Wilson, and he revealed he has some big plans for how to get the star QB off to a hot start in the Mile High City. Per Mike Klis, Hackett said Sunday that the offense will be built around Russ’ strengths and “what Russell likes to do.”
NFL
1230 ESPN

Where to Get the Best Breakfast in Denver on Your Next Trip

If you are looking for a great place to eat breakfast in Denver, there are some great options. Finding the Best Breakfast In Denver Can Be A Challenge. Dining at a new place always seems like a gamble because you never know exactly what to expect and, ultimately, what you're going to get. But, the only way you're ever going to know for sure is to take the plunge and experience it for yourself. Worst case scenario is it's awful and you never go back. The best-case scenario is you discover a delightful new spot that becomes one of your favorites.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
FOX2Now

Detroit to host the 2024 NFL draft

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The NFL announced that Detroit will host the 2024 draft!. The league made the announcement today and The Detroit Lions tweeted about the decision. Detroit was picked over Green Bay and Washington D.C. According to the league, there will be the NFL Draft Experience open...
NFL
theScore

Broncos GM deflects praise: 'No one cares if you win the offseason'

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton downplayed any early praise he received for his blockbuster acquisition of Russell Wilson. "I don't get out much. My family doesn't praise me," Paton said Sunday, according to Mike Klis of 9News. "The fact is we won seven games. I'm a 7-10 GM. No one cares if you win the offseason. They only care if you win the regular season. We keep everything in perspective."
NFL
ESPN

After busy free agency period, Denver Broncos still need help in coverage

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The list of expectations for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is plenty long. Start with, say, lifting a franchise back into the playoff conversation after six consecutive postseason misses. But even Wilson can't do work in zone or man coverage and the most glaring remaining roster hole...
NFL
9NEWS

Denver Broncos' 2022 NFL Draft hat unveiled

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The day for which Denver Broncos fans have been waiting has arrived. The National Football League (NFL) has released the official 2022 draft caps that players will wear at the NFL Draft in April. The New Era draft hats were unveiled Monday and are ready to...
NFL
NBC Sports

More than five, fewer than 20 bidders for the Broncos

The Denver Broncos are for sale. And plenty of people want to buy it. Broncos CEO Joe Ellis declined to disclose any of the candidates on Monday, citing confidentiality requirements. But while Ellie declined to name names, he numbered numbers. “It’s more than five and less than 20,” Ellis said,...
NFL
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy