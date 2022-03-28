ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Academy ‘condemns’ actions of Will Smith at Oscars, starts ‘formal review’ of slapping incident

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences in a statement issued on Monday condemned the actions of best actor winner Will Smith after the “King Richard” star stormed the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock in the face during Sunday’s Oscars ceremony. “The Academy condemns...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I Get It — He Snapped'

Whoopi Goldberg is reacting to Will Smith's much-talked-about moment from the 2022 Academy Awards. On Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 66, expressed her thoughts on the incident, where Smith, 53, slapped presenter Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. (Jada, 50, has been embracing a shaved head hairstyle as she lives with alopecia, which leads to bald spots and hair loss.)
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Jaden Smith Speaks Out After Dad Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars

Jaden Smith is speaking out after his father, Will Smith's, show-stopping moment at the 2022 Oscars. Jaden took to Twitter after his dad won the Oscar for Best Actor, following the moment where he slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, and Jaden's mother, Jada Pinkett Smith.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wesley Snipes' Thin Frame At The 2022 Oscars Concerns Fans: 'I Hope He Is OK'

Wesley Snipes' thin frame at the 2022 Oscars has fans concerned for his well-being following the actor's red carpet appearance. "Is #WesleySnipes ok? He’s lost a lot of weight and even his voice sounds breathy. #Oscars Hopefully all is well," one worried social media user tweeted as the show aired on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
MarketWatch

Oscars 2022: A list of the Academy Awards nominees

Hollywood’s biggest night is almost here. The 94th Academy Awards will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. (Here’s your guide on what channel the Oscars is on for those tuning in by TV, as well as where you can stream the Oscars and the nominated movies online this weekend.)
MOVIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Thrillist

Will Smith’s Path to the Oscars Started with ‘Six Degrees of Separation’

Consider for a moment: you’re an up-and-coming television actor at the helm of a wildly successful sitcom. A move to the silver screen would seem like the inevitable next step, but your Hollywood bona fides are far from established. You anxiously await the call for your agent to tell you that you’ve made it, the big one has come through, you’re a multi-millionaire. All of your debts are cleared. You’re a leading man.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer joke about Leonardo DiCaprio and his ‘girlfriends’ draws gasps

Amy Schumer took aim at Leonardo DiCaprio during the opening monologue at the oscars.Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall hosted this year’s ceremony, starting with a speech in which they made jokes aimed at The Power of the Dog, JK Simmons and Samuel L Jackson.After Sykes and Hall left the stage, Schumer made quips about King Richard and Being the Ricardos. However, her joke about Don’t Look Up drew the biggest gasps, due to her comments about lead actor, DiCaprio.“Leonardo DiCaprio is doing so much for the planet,” Schumer said, adding: “He will leave it in a better shape...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Academy Awards#Motion Pictures#Cnn#The Dolby Theater
Primetimer

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock, says "I was out of line and I was wrong" for Oscars slap

Smith apologized for slapping Chris Rock as part of his Best Actor speech during Sunday's 94th Academy Awards ceremony. But he failed to apologize to Rock. In an Instagram post Monday afternoon, Smith offered a public apology to Rock. "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," Smith wrote. "My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will." ALSO: SAG-AFTRA denounces Smith's slap as "unacceptable," suggests there will be disciplinary action.
CELEBRITIES
NBC Los Angeles

The Academy Museum Has Oscar Sips, Party Kits

The red carpets that sometimes stretch along Hollywood Boulevard are some of the ultimate who's-who-y spots on the entire planet, especially during the golden hour that unspools just ahead of the Academy Awards. And the fresh faces of filmdom swanning along that fabled carpet? So many paparazzi cameras turn in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy