Academy ‘condemns’ actions of Will Smith at Oscars, starts ‘formal review’ of slapping incident

Smith apologized for slapping Chris Rock as part of his Best Actor speech during Sunday's 94th Academy Awards ceremony. But he failed to apologize to Rock. In an Instagram post Monday afternoon, Smith offered a public apology to Rock. "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," Smith wrote. "My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will." ALSO: SAG-AFTRA denounces Smith's slap as "unacceptable," suggests there will be disciplinary action.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO