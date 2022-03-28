ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Meradia Hires Jonathan A. Boersma, CFA

WEST CHESTER, PA — Meradia recently hired Jonathan A. Boersma, CFA. With Boersma’s addition, Meradia will expand its Investment Performance practice to include advisory services related to Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®) compliance, implementation, and pre-verification as well as investment performance regulation. Boersma spent 17 years...

