The quarterback of the future has arrived at Notre Dame. Well, not in terms of a commitment but in his physically being in South Bend the next two days for a visit. Five-star quarterback Dante Moore of Martin Luther King in Detroit arrived on Notre Dame’s campus for a two-day visit. Let’s not beat around the bush here: Of noncommitted players, Moore is far and away the most important for Notre Dame to ultimately land. That’s not just because he’s a great talent but also because of the star talent that would likely be more interested in playing with such a coveted quarterback.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO