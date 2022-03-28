ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USMNT World Cup qualifying schedule, standings

By Andy Edwards
NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe path for the USMNT to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is underway with their full schedule for CONCACAF’s Hexagonal Octagonal round of qualifying below. [ LIVE: 2022 World Cup qualifying hub – Schedule, results & standings ]. Canada (28 points) tops the CONCACAF region after...

soccer.nbcsports.com

Narcity

Canada Just Qualified For The World Cup & The Reactions Are Electrifying (VIDEOS)

It's official — Canada is going to the World Cup! Perhaps one of the biggest moments in Canadian sports history happened on March 27 and the reactions from players, fans and coaches are absolutely incredible. Canada's national soccer team defeated Jamaica on Sunday, which means that Canada qualifies for...
FIFA
CBS Sports

USMNT-Panama: How Gregg Berhalter's strategy of heavy rotation could pay off as World Cup qualification looms

During World Cup qualifying it's rare that a team has their entire squad available all the time. This cycle, the final round stretched across almost seven months in five different international windows, which means every team in Concacaf has to deal with fluctuating form, injuries and the staggered offseason schedules between Europe and the Americas. That's a key reason why United States men's team manager Gregg Berhalter has driven home his next-man-up mentality across the entire player pool and ensured that every player, on the roster or not, is aware of their standing within the program. He's reached deep into the player pool at times and everybody knows they could be called in at a moment's notice.
SOCCER
AFP

Peru book World Cup play-off spot as Colombia, Chile miss out

Peru booked a World Cup play-off spot against either Australia or the United Arab Emirates with a 2-0 victory over Paraguay on Tuesday, thus dashing the hopes of Colombia and Chile to reach the Qatar extravaganza. Both Colombia, who won 1-0 away to Venezuela, and Chile, beaten 2-0 at home by Uruguay, could have qualified with victory had Peru slipped up.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Saudi Arabia vs. Australia odds, picks, how to watch, stream: March 29, 2022 World Cup qualifier predictions

Had Australia managed to score on just one of the 12 shots it had against Saudi Arabia in their last meeting, the Socceroos likely would have been the second team from Group B of the Asian Football Confederation 2022 World Cup qualifying rather than the Green Falcons. Australia took nearly twice as many shots as the Saudis, but their November 11 match ended in a scoreless draw. With one meeting left in the final AFC qualifying round, Saudi Arabia has already clinched a spot in the World Cup 2022, while Australia is looking to take a win and momentum into an AFC playoff for one last chance to make it to Qatar 2022. You can see what happens next when you stream all the action on Paramount+.
SOCCER
The Independent

When is World Cup group stage draw? Date, start time and who can still qualify?

The wait for the 2022 World Cup is almost over with the draw for the tournament set to take place ahead of the tournament in Qatar later this year. England have already secured their place at the tournament, which is being played in November and December instead of its usual summer slot to avoid the intense heat in Qatar. The awarding of the World Cup to Qatar 12 years ago was contentious and human rights organisations such as Amnesty International have raised concerns over the treatment of migrant workers in the country. Teams such as Denmark and Germany highlighted human...
UEFA
Reuters

Canada beat Jamaica to end 36-year World Cup finals drought

TORONTO, March 27 (Reuters) - Canada qualified for the World Cup finals for just the second time on Sunday, beating Jamaica 4-0 to book their ticket to Qatar and end 36 years of failure and heartache. While Canada celebrated, Mexico and the United States will have to wait to learn...
WORLD
MarketRealist

Soccer Star Lionel Messi Signs $20M Contract With Socios.com

Soccer star Lionel Messi is the first global brand ambassador for the cryptocurrency company Socios.com. Messi's crypto contract with Socios.com is a three-year deal worth over $20 million, according to Reuters. Article continues below advertisement. Who is Lionel Messi?. Argentine-born Messi plays for the Paris Saint-Germain football club and is...
SOCCER

