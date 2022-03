An international research team led by scientists at Georgetown University has found that humans might give viruses back to animals more often than previously understood. In a study published March 22 in Ecology Letters ("Assessing the risk of human-to-wildlife pathogen transmission for conservation and public health"), the authors describe nearly one hundred different cases where diseases have undergone "spillback" from humans back into wild animals, much like how SARS-CoV-2 has been able to spread in mink farms, zoo lions and tigers, and wild white-tailed deer.

WILDLIFE ・ 6 DAYS AGO