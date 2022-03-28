ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars from Will Smith to Zendaya let loose at Oscars 2022 afterparties

By Post Staff
New York Post
New York Post
 22 hours ago

There have been sparks before at the Academy Awards but never the full-blown fire that was caused by Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the ceremony. The “slap heard around the world” has since divided the Internet. But last night, most stars seemed content blowing off steam — and doing a glam wardrobe change — at an array of glamorous afterparties . Vanity Fair’s exclusive Oscar Party, which was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, was the place to see and to be seen. Other events included Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tDn5U_0esDoDlB00
All eyes were on Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock and won Best Actor.WireImage for Vanity Fair https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kNjHx_0esDoDlB00 Jessica Chastain is a vision in green. The actress won an Oscar for her performance as Tammy Faye.FilmMagic https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gPRln_0esDoDlB00
Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Tyler Perry. Beyoncé opened the award show with a performance of “Be Alive,” which was nominated for Best Original Song.The Grosby Group / BACKGRID https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OcD2l_0esDoDlB00 Zendaya with her “Euphoria” co-star Angus Cloud.WireImage for Vanity Fair https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OGfqB_0esDoDlB00
Billie Eilish won an Oscar with her brother Finneas for their song “No Time to Die.” Megan Thee Stallion wowed at the show with a surprise guest performance during the song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”WireImage for Vanity Fair https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zyx6z_0esDoDlB00 Oscar winner Ariana DeBose with Apple’s Tim Cook and Marlee Matlin.WireImage for Vanity Fair
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jX8SY_0esDoDlB00 Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian pose at the party.WireImage for Vanity Fair https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZUsdL_0esDoDlB00
Monica Lewinsky, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. WireImage for Vanity Fair https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZRgL_0esDoDlB00 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker show their love on the red carpet.OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEG https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01mcbx_0esDoDlB00
Kristen Stewart and Rami Malek hit the dance floor.WireImage for Vanity Fair https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48HG5O_0esDoDlB00 Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John, Lady Gaga and Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California. FilmMagic https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oGkHH_0esDoDlB00 Sandra Lee and Ben Youcef at Elton John’s party.Getty Images for Elton John AIDS https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nbhK0_0esDoDlB00 Dakota Johnson on the red carpet at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEG

