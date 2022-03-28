Stars from Will Smith to Zendaya let loose at Oscars 2022 afterparties

There have been sparks before at the Academy Awards but never the full-blown fire that was caused by Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the ceremony. The “slap heard around the world” has since divided the Internet. But last night, most stars seemed content blowing off steam — and doing a glam wardrobe change — at an array of glamorous afterparties . Vanity Fair’s exclusive Oscar Party, which was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, was the place to see and to be seen. Other events included Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California.

All eyes were on Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock and won Best Actor.WireImage for Vanity FairJessica Chastain is a vision in green. The actress won an Oscar for her performance as Tammy Faye.FilmMagicJay-Z, Beyoncé and Tyler Perry. Beyoncé opened the award show with a performance of “Be Alive,” which was nominated for Best Original Song.The Grosby Group / BACKGRIDZendaya with her “Euphoria” co-star Angus Cloud.WireImage for Vanity FairBillie Eilish won an Oscar with her brother Finneas for their song “No Time to Die.” Megan Thee Stallion wowed at the show with a surprise guest performance during the song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”WireImage for Vanity FairOscar winner Ariana DeBose with Apple’s Tim Cook and Marlee Matlin.WireImage for Vanity FairEmily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian pose at the party.WireImage for Vanity FairMonica Lewinsky, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. WireImage for Vanity FairKourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker show their love on the red carpet.OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGKristen Stewart and Rami Malek hit the dance floor.WireImage for Vanity FairElijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John, Lady Gaga and Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California. FilmMagicSandra Lee and Ben Youcef at Elton John’s party.Getty Images for Elton John AIDSDakota Johnson on the red carpet at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEG