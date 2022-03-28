Heavenly Trip to Hell – “Vivid Dreams”

If you are a believer, I think that you will agree with me that one of the great gifts that God has given us is His Word, scripture. It is described by my tradition’s confession of faith as “a perfect treasure of divine instruction…and therefore is, and will remain to the end of the world, the true center of Christian union, and the supreme standard by which all human conduct, creeds, and religions opinions should be tried” (Baptist Faith and Message). While the whole thing is a gift from God, I know that my personal experience, and probably yours as well, is that certain aspects of scripture can bless you more or less at certain times.

