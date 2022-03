With tax day a month away, what was feared to be a rough filing season for the beleaguered Internal Revenue Service has gone smoother than expected — so far. The IRS has processed 5.9% more returns at the end of the second week of March compared with a year ago, though it has received 3.9% fewer returns so far from taxpayers. More refunds have been processed and, on the whole, they are larger versus 2021, according to the latest stats, which also shows that 97.5% of refunds went into direct deposit.

INCOME TAX ・ 10 DAYS AGO