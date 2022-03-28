ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My 13 Year Old Told Me I Was “Having Too Much Fun Lately”

By Bill Stage
 1 day ago
My 13 year old daughter told me last night that she thought I've "been having too much fun lately". She literally said that to me. "I feel like you've been having too much fun lately". I held back the thought of "I had fun every night before you came...

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

