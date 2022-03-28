My 13 Year Old Told Me I Was “Having Too Much Fun Lately”

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I just learned that my single sister-in-law is pregnant after having fertility treatments due to her being over 40. She did not mention any of this to her family until she was already pregnant. In my opinion, this is a terrible idea for a number of reasons, including her very limited social support system (she only has one friend who may be able to provide some assistance), and her very uptight attitude with other kids (like yelling at them for being too loud or running around in normal little kid ways). Her only reasons seem to be that her other siblings have kids too and their mom recently died, so she feels it is her duty to have a kid.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO