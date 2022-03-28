ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wet weather to start off the work week

By Ryan Bittan, Cesar Cornejo
 20 hours ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Happy Monday Utah! We have another warm day in store for us as we kick of a new work week.

The approaching weather system is moving into our area and bringing in gusty winds and some wet weather as well. For the winds, we have a wind advisory for a large portion of the western side of Utah and parts of eastern Nevada.

Winds will be in the 25 to 35 miles per hour range with wind gusts reaching as high as 50 miles per hour. Due to the southerly direction associated with them, east and westbound roads will be impacted by strong crosswinds. This will continue into the evening hours with the wind advisory ending at 8 p.m. Monday.

For the wet weather, it will be a mountain snow and valley rain event thanks to the warmer temperatures. We have a winter weather advisory for the Uintas and part of the central and southern mountains. It starts at 3 p.m. Monday and continues until 6 a.m. Wednesday where 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected to fall. The mountain snow event will be one that adds in another few inches of snow to our snowpack which is just what we needed.

For other areas such as the high benches and mountain valleys, we can see some light accumulations but not much is expected as the warm air really limits our window for snow. The lower valleys will see straight rain with temperatures nowhere near freezing.

That brings us to our temperatures throughout the area, where most of us Monday will see our highs in the 60s and 70s once again. Cloud cover will also continue to increase heading into the evening hours as the shower activity becomes more widespread. As a friendly reminder, thunderstorms are possible today and on Tuesday, so when thunder roars, head indoors.

In short, an active day is ahead of us as we start off our work week.

Stay ahead of all the spring weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

