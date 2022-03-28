15-year-old killed in motorcycle crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- A 15-year-old boy has died following a motorcycle crash in Ector County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The name of the teen has not been released by law enforcement because of his age.

According to an accident report, DPS troopers responded to the crash around 8:45 p.m. on March 26. The crash happened near N Westcliff Road and W Westfield Drive.

At the scene, troopers found the teen had been riding a 1991 Kawasaki 250. According to the report, the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Westcliff Road, following behind a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu. The driver of the Malibu slowed to turn left onto Westfield Drive and the teen tried to pass the Malibu on the left. The teen hit the car as it was trying to make its turn.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, and he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.