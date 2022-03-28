ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

North Carolina is in the Final Four and you need these shirts

By Nathan Cunningham
FanSided
FanSided
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Carolina Tar Heels are in the Final Four and looking to end Coach K’s run. You’re ready to cheer them on… but not without new BreakingT shirts. It’s a good day to be a Tar Heel, isn’t it? North Carolina has a matchup with Duke in the Final Four,...

keepingitheel.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sports

Should Duke haters prefer North Carolina or Saint Peter's to end Coach K's career in the Final Four?

So I finished taping the Eye On College Basketball Podcast a little past midnight, about an hour after Duke beat Arkansas convincingly in the Elite Eight to advance to Mike Krzyzewski's 13th Final Four, tweeted a link to the episode and was preparing to start winding down when I got a random question from a friend: What would be more hilarious -- North Carolina or Saint Peter's ending Coach K's career next Saturday?
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Love
country1037fm.com

The Craziest Festivals You Can Attend In North Carolina and Elsewhere

I’ve always said the most fun I’ve ever had at any fair or festival was the first time I attended the “Woolly Worm Festival” in Banner Elk. Literally, you have people drinking, eating, and gambling on the speed of a fuzzy worm (see above pic) racing up a string. Just thinking about it now, I start laughing. Totally, preposterous fun. However, Banner Elk’s pride and joy is just the tip of the crazy festival iceberg.
BANNER ELK, NC
CBS LA

Final Four: Coach K, Duke face archrival North Carolina; Villanova gets Kansas

Just like that, there was only four. After North Carolina knocked off Cinderella Saint Peters in the Elite Eight on Sunday, the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament is set. (8) North Carolina will face its archrival (2) Duke on Saturday, a rematch of the regular season finale that saw the Tar Heels defeat the Blue Devils in head coach Mike Krzyzewski's final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Raleigh, NC. It will be the first ever matchup in the NCAA Tournament between these two Blue Bloods. In the other final four matchup, (1) Kansas will tip-off against (2) Villanova. Both games will be played on Saturday April 2 in New Orleans. The Final Four will be broadcasted on TBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Tuscaloosa News

What Alabama gymnastics has to do to advance in NCAA Seattle Regional

Alabama gymnastics heads to Seattle on Thursday as the No. 5-ranked team. The Crimson Tide takes on No. 12 Michigan State, BYU, and Washington in the first session of the NCAA regional. The top two in both sessions on Thursday advance to the regional final on Saturday. Here's what Alabama has to do to avoid the upset: Lean on Hudson and Graber on the balance beam ...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#Unc#The Brandr Group#College Athlete Nil#Navy#Unisex#Women S V Neck T
The Spun

Another Letter Sent About Lia Thomas: NCAA World Reacts

Multiple letters have been sent to the NCAA this year regarding the Lia Thomas situation, with many supporting the Penn swimmer, while others have opposed her right to compete among female swimmers. Thomas, a transgender swimmer, previously competed for the men’s team. However, after transitioning and undergoing hormone therapy, she...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Sports
country1037fm.com

Would You Have Guessed This Is North Carolina’s Favorite Dessert?

We’ve run into a few lists that make us shake our heads over the years. But this one may take the… cake- pun 100% intended. North Carolina’s favorite dessert is not one we would have thought of. Coventry Direct used some interesting methodology to determine the most popular dessert in every state. They took a list of 40 of the most popular desserts and then analyzed Google search terms in each state for those 40 desserts.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

North Carolina man, 32, is billed $500,000 for medivac home from Denver after finding out he had leukemia on vacation and being promised his insurance would pay for it

A North Carolina man was billed nearly a half-million dollars after receiving emergency medivac travel back home after he discovered he had leukemia while on vacation in late 2020. Sean Deines, 32, received a $489,000 bill in the mail after he was transferred 1,468 miles through the air from Denver,...
HEALTH
FanSided

FanSided

241K+
Followers
451K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy