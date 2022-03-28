ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Franck Muller and New Balance Drop Third Installment of "MS327" Collection

hypebeast.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world of watches and sneakers collide once more as New Balance releases its third collaborative drop with Franck Muller. While the earlier releases channeled Franck Muller’s “Casablanca” model in earth tones, this third collection celebrates the vivid byzantine numerals of...

hypebeast.com

Hypebae

10 of Our Favorite Nike Air Max Sneakers of All Time

Marion Franklin Rudy’s 1977 invention of air bag technology for footwear, trademarked by Nike as the Air sole, changed the sneaker landscape tremendously. Legendary designer Tinker Hatfield took Air and ran with it (pun intended), crafting the first Air Max silhouette in 1987 with an exposed Air unit. Since...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Max Plus Receives the "Grape" Treatment

When cooking up new footwear designs, will often reference its laundry list of archival themes to inform its various iconic staple silhouettes. For example, the “Grape” motif that is associated with the Air Jordan 5 has made its rounds across various Swoosh models such as the Air Max 90, Air Max 97, and Air Max 95, and now the Air Max Plus is getting its moment to do its own interpretation.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Announces Its Air Max 1 Releases for Air Max Day 2022

Air Max Day 2022 is upon us, and has finally unveiled what it’s been cooking up in celebration of its annual sneaker holiday. This year, the Beaverton sportswear brand is bringing its beloved Air Max 1 to center stage, and for good reason given that the silhouette is celebrating its 35th anniversary. A trio of colorways will be released this year, all of which will be dropped as regional exclusives.
BEAVERTON, OR
sneakernews.com

The Shoe Surgeon Pays Homage To The Late Virgil Abloh With These Legacy AJ1s

Virgil Abloh, through his work both at Off-White and Louis Vuitton, has made an ever-fixed mark on the world of fashion. And while some may still criticize the designer’s creations and methods, no one can deny that he poured his blood, sweat, and tears into making every collection a success.
APPAREL
WWD

Revolve Adds Activewear, Todd Snyder Launches Swim, Good American Taps Layne

Click here to read the full article. REVOLVE TO EVOLVE: Revolve is releasing its own fashion label with the launch of its first in-house active lifestyle brand. The fashion e-commerce site announced on Thursday the debut of WellBeing + BeingWell, its new activewear brand. The brand is launching with a 40-piece collection of activewear styles described as chic and functional.More from WWDPhotos from Farfetch's Spring 2022 CampaignAll the Looks From the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards Red CarpetPhotos from Time's 2022 Women of the Year Red Carpet Revolve’s WellBeing + BeingWell label is launching with two performance qualities, called LoungeWell and MoveWell. LoungeWell...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY 450 "Cinder"

After receiving official release info, we now have an on-foot look at the. The “Cinder” colorway is centered around a tonal gray design with Primeknit uppers accented by weaved laces. The simplistic minimal design features a tighter collar for a secure fit. The shoe comes completely devoid of branding, except for the printed insoles. Finishing up the design of the shoe are matching molded sole units with a dynamic look that extends up onto the uppers.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Max Day 2022 Is On the Horizon

Air Max Day arrives on March 26 and will showcase three new Air Max 1 colorways to celebrate the proprietary technology’s trailblazing history with new drops, including models “AM Dawn,” “AM97” and “AM 90 SE.”. The annual event commemorates the release of the first...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Willy Chavarria Modified a Pair of Nike Air Force 1s Into Cowboy Boots at Fall Show

Click here to read the full article. Willy Chavarria showcased his “Uncut” fall ‘22 menswear collection at an off-calendar runway show on Friday night. The New York-based designer took over the Prince George Ballroom near Madison Square Park for the spectacle, which also included a surprise collab with Nike. For this special footwear collab, the designer, whose day job is SVP of design at Calvin Klein, teamed up with Nike and sneaker modifier 0831am on a pair of Air Force 1s he reinterpreted into cowboy boots. The modified Air Force 1 will not be available at retail, however. For Chavarria, working with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
People

Amazon Just Unveiled Its Most Size-Inclusive Fashion Collection Ever — and Everything's Under $100

The body positivity movement is here to stay — that is, if influencer Katie Sturino has a say about it. The Megababe founder, author, and social media star (best known for her relatable video content on the all-too-realistic struggle of finding proper-fitting clothing as a plus-size woman) is rolling out a show-stopping fashion collection for Amazon's The Drop. For the first time, it features items in sizes 4X and 5X — making it Amazon's most size-inclusive collection ever.
APPAREL
Vogue

Julia Fox Mixes Denim With Leather And It’s Surprisingly Good

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Once again, Julia Fox has our jaws on the floor. By this point, it shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the Uncut Gems...
RETAIL
Apartment Therapy

10 Vintage-Style Rugs That Will Add a Timeless Touch to Any Room (and They’re on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. What if I told you that you could find a vintage-style rug that’s practical, durable, and affordable? Yes, that’s right! Editor-favorite etailer Boutique Rugs has one of the best selections of new area rugs that offer that lived-in, “bought it at a flea market” vibe — and right now during the Boutique Rugs Spring Sale, you can score one (or two… or three… ) for up to 60 percent off. From the Rachel Area Rug, which could easily pass for a family heirloom, to the Bodrum Area Rug, with its faded hues of rich burgundy and burnt orange, there are so many amazing finds. To get you started, we rounded up our favorite vintage-style rugs included in the sale. Happy shopping!
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

Closer Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Muslin"

Jordan Brand can take the easy route every year and continue to deliver all of its retro silhouettes in its OG colorways, but that hinders that brand’s lineup from being propelled forward. 2022 is going to be replete with modernized variations of Jordan’s shoe line, and one of the more anticipated ones is the Air Jordan 3 “Muslin.”
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Dunk Low Gears up for the Fourth of July With "USA" Colorway

Gears up for the Fourth of July with a new patriotic colorway to ring in the celebrations this summer. Constructed with a white base, the shoe is also dressed in a royal blue and university red color scheme. The Swoosh branding is highlighted in red, sam as the heel tabs and branded insoles with the embroidered heels that sit atop the white midsole to round out the design of the classic silhouette.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Various Shades of Green Outfit This Upcoming Nike Dunk Low

Despite the fact that you might be jaded to the Dunk silhouette given the number of colorways that continue to be unveiled on a weekly basis,. is still committed to going full force with the silhouette throughout the rest of 2022. This Spring, we’re going to see the brand unload a generous portion of new makeups, and one that will be stocked on the shelves in the coming months is this Nike Dunk Low “Green/White” colorway.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

"Light Smoke Grey" Dresses This Upcoming Nike Dunk Low

Continuing to deliver women’s releases, is now reading a “Light Smoke Grey” take on the Nike Dunk Low. The upcoming take features a white leather base accented by matching overlays and sockliners. Additional detailing comes in the form of black midfoot Swooshes and laces, along with white nylon tongue. Additionally, branding comes in the form of tongue tags, “NIKE” embroidery at the rear and printed insoles. Elevating the shoe are off white tone midsoles paired with contrasting gray rubber outsoles.
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

Miscellaneous Side Table created from waste marble fragments

Miscellaneous is a word that means a collection of various random things. It is a term used to describe items of different characteristics grouped in one. People don’t usually pay attention to it, but every article is deemed necessary. The Miscellaneous Side Table got its name from the idea...
DESIGN
hypebeast.com

A Complete Set of Virgil Abloh's Off-White™ x Nike "The Ten" Heads to Auction

It’s been five years since Virgil Abloh‘s Off-White™ and released “The Ten,” a collection that sent the sneaker industry and its many followers into a frenzy as they hunted and hoped to get their favorite pair. Now, the scene-shaping collection is being presented as a whole at the upcoming Sotheby’s auction “Modern Collectibles,” which presents an array of contemporary collaborations alongside rare sporting classics that singlehandedly shaped a moment in many people’s lives.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Nike's Air Force 1 Low Arrives in Faded Pastel Hues

Continuing to celebrate the 40th-anniversary of Bruce Kilgore‘s iconic silhouette,. reveals an Air Force 1 dressed in soft pastel hues reminiscent of Easter holidays. The upcoming pairs are found in multicolored canvas uppers featuring “Sail/Green/Red/Tan” panels pieced together with yellow contrast stitching. The Move to Zero pinwheel logo is featured on the white tongue tags and olive insoles indicating the use of recycled materials while Nike logos appear on the heel tabs. A bronze AF1 lace deubré adorns the off-white laces and a speckled white rubber sole unit below completes the spring-ready design.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

