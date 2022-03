Jimmy Butler scored a dismal seven points (2-9 FG, 3-4 FT, 0-3 3PT) and grabbed six rebounds during Saturday's 110-95 loss to the Nets. Butler and the Heat have been on a cold stretch lately, losing their last three games and slowly choking away the top seed in the East. The three-point shooting has been a big culprit of their failure, and Butler isn't providing any help there. He has just three games with a made three over his last nine outings, and he has shot just 22.2% over that stretch. He will continue to be a good fantasy asset, but his upside is limited by his inefficient shooting.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO