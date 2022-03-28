ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford police respond after daytime catalytic converter thefts

By Tina Detelj
WTNH
WTNH
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – There have been a rash of thefts of catalytic converters all across the state and one police department is responding.

In Waterford, police now say on Saturday there were four thieves who tried to steal a catalytic converter from a car right in broad daylight in the middle of a busy parking lot. Waterford police put out a Facebook post on this because they want to make sure people don’t try to confront the thieves, but call the police instead.

“Your car part isn’t worth your life. Please call us, let us do our job,” said Chief Marc Balestracci, Waterford Police Department.

Lombardi Tire in New London says someone stole some catalytic converters from cars parked outside the lot.

“The reason they steal them is because they have precious metals in them. They have palladium, platinum, and rhodium,” said Rich Lombardi, Lombardi Tire & Auto.

There is a bill in the state legislature being considered, which is aimed at putting the brakes on these types of thefts. One aspect of the bill would require that the catalytic converters still be attached to the car when they are sold to a scrap yard.

