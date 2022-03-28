SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said they are looking for information on an attempted homicide shooting that took place on Friday.

Police arrived at the 1000 block of North Sanborn Road for a ShotSpotter activation of several rounds at around 8:19 p.m.

A few moments later a 23-year-old male called and said he had been shot somewhere on Sanborn Road.

Officers found that the victim's vehicle had been struck several times and he had been hit once.

The bullet hit the back window, hit the headrest and grazed the back of his head and did not penetrate his skull.

He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Officers said they found several 9mm casings on the 1000 block of Sanborn Road and two other vehicles that were hit across the street.

Officers spoke with witnesses who said they saw two younger males wearing dark clothes run from the area but added they didn't know if they were suspects or victims.

Salinas Police said this investigation is ongoing.

The post Salinas Police investigating attempted homicide shooting on Sanborn Road appeared first on KION546 .