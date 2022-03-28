ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo COVID-19 report: March 28, 2022

By James Smith
 20 hours ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 over the past 72 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 28, 2022.

As of Monday’s report, there are zero active hospitalizations for the COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. On Saturday and Sunday, the TGC Health Department reported one patient was hospitalized with the virus.

Active COVID-19 cases have increased to 36 cases according to the Friday report. There were 30 active cases reported on Friday.

The full report is below:

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to March 28, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.
Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to March 25, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Total cases over last three days: 6

  • Saturday: 5
  • Sunday: 0
  • Monday: 1

March 28, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,914
Active cases: 36
Currently hospitalized: 0
New positives: 1

New deaths: 0

March 27, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,913
Active cases: 35
Currently hospitalized: 1
New positives: 0

New deaths: 0

March 26, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,913
Active cases: 35
Currently hospitalized: 1
New positives: 5

New deaths: 0

