Scam alert: Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office warns of call scam

UNION, Ky. (WKRC) - One person was killed and two others, including a child, injured in a crash in Union on Sunday night. It happened around 7:30 on US 42 near Ransom Drive. Police said a man was driving westbound on US 42 and passing the intersection with Ransom Drive when he ran off the right side of the roadway. He tried to correct his vehicle back onto the roadway, but ended up overcorrecting and causing his vehicle to cross the center line and into oncoming traffic. His vehicle then t-boned a car driven by 46-year-old Charles Smith of Union.

UNION, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO