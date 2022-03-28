ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonson County, KY

Scam alert: Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office warns of call scam

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBROWNSVILLE, Ky. – The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of...

www.wnky.com

Comments / 2

Related
WTAJ

Altoona Police Department warns of recent scam calls

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department (APD) is warning residents about an individual claiming to be a sergeant in order to scam people. An unknown person has been calling and telling numerous people he is a sergeant with the APD and that they are in contempt of court, the department wrote on […]
ALTOONA, PA
WEHT/WTVW

Escaped inmate in Western Kentucky still on the run

BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Kentucky State Police are still looking for an inmate of the Marshall County Jail after he escaped Tuesday. Gregory S. Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center around 11 p.m. on March 15. Police describe him as a 38-year-old white man, around 5′ […]
BENTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged with rape of intellectually disabled woman

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were […]
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Edmonson County, KY
Edmonson County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Brownsville, KY
WKYT 27

Two facing charges after deputies say they kidnapped, assaulted victim

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after law enforcement says they kidnapped someone and assaulted them. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 20 around 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to a road near East Bernstadt to investigate a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they say they learned a woman and man kidnapped a male victim.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WTOK-TV

Drug investigation leads to arrest

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian man is facing numerous drug charges after he was arrested Monday. Alonzo Norman, 32, has been charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent. The East Mississippi Drug Task Force...
MERIDIAN, MS
WKYT 27

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecso#Dish Network
WLKY.com

Baby dies in Shively; LMPD homicide unit investigating

SHIVELY, Ky. — An investigation is underway after a baby died in Shively on Monday. Louisville Metro police said Shively police notified them that a baby died around 7:30 a.m. They did not give an exact location. But MetroSafe confirmed they were investigating at a place in the 2700...
SHIVELY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

DCSO: Two in Owensboro arrested on drug charges

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says that some drugs have been found in a house connected to two people. DCSO says that on March 15 around 2:49 p.m., the DCSO, the Owensboro-Daviess County Drug Task Force (HIDTA), the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Owensboro Police Department (OPD), Homeland Security Investigations […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WKRC

1 killed, 2 injured in Boone County crash

UNION, Ky. (WKRC) - One person was killed and two others, including a child, injured in a crash in Union on Sunday night. It happened around 7:30 on US 42 near Ransom Drive. Police said a man was driving westbound on US 42 and passing the intersection with Ransom Drive when he ran off the right side of the roadway. He tried to correct his vehicle back onto the roadway, but ended up overcorrecting and causing his vehicle to cross the center line and into oncoming traffic. His vehicle then t-boned a car driven by 46-year-old Charles Smith of Union.
UNION, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

"I can't believe he's dead:" Investigation continues after infant drowns in tub

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) – A day after an infant drowned in a bathtub at a Newport apartment, it’s still unclear if any criminal charges will be filed in the case. Newport Police didn’t return requests for comment and the Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office declined to comment. But neighbors say they saw police at the apartment on Putnam Street well into the early hours of the morning and said they appeared to cart off several pieces of potential evidence.
NEWPORT, KY
WSYM FOX 47

AG's office warns of auto insurance refund scams

"No one will call, write or email you for information prior to disbursing the money. And if you are contacted by someone claiming to need personal information before receiving your $400, remain skeptical and report it to my Consumer Protection Team," said Nessel.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSVN-TV

Miami Springs Police issue warning of scam phone calls

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Springs Police are warning residents about a troubling scam. Police on Wednesday said scam artists are calling people claiming to be a detective or a supervisor from the Miami Springs Police Department. The scammers call victims and say they are investigating a criminal case...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy