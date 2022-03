OLYMPIA — Legislation broadening the use of the rural counties’ public facilities tax to include affordable housing was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Jay Inslee. SB 5868, proposed by Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, was the second attempt to add affordable housing as an acceptable use of tax funds. The first, SB 5513, would have allowed up to one-third of lodging taxes to be used on affordable housing. That that proposal did not pass this session.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO