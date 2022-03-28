ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Game Warden exam open to the public scheduled on May 27th

By Ty Schonert
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 21 hours ago

(Bismarck, ND) -- Those interested in taking the exam for a game warden position can now do so. The exam is for a full-time temporary district warden position. Those interested...

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

Related
landline.media

Hours of service emergency order – here are the facts

The emergency declaration from FMCSA meant to cope with the pandemic – and its exemptions from the hours of service – sounds broad, but in reality it’s very specific. So why are truckers confused? And why do violations keep happening?. Listen to our full show. The emergency...
WASHINGTON STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota lawmaker proposing gun license requirement

(St. Paul, MN) -- A Minnesota state Senator is proposing a bill that would require gun owners to have a license. Licensing under Senator John Marty's bill would require gun safety education and training similar to the type of requirements needed for a driver's license. A license would be required for all gun sales at commercial businesses, gun shows, or between individuals.
MINNESOTA STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

84 Lumber to Fill Immediate Job Openings in Greenville Area by Hosting Hiring Event on March 22 and 23

Attendees Can Interview, Receive Offers on Site; Signing Bonuses Available. EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, is recruiting for 10 immediate openings at locations in Greenville, SC, as the company's business continues to expand nationwide. Interested job seekers can interview for open positions at a hiring event on March 22 and 23, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 84 Lumber's Greenville location (675 S Old Piedmont Hwy, Greenville, SC 29611).
JOBS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Bismarck, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo MP Unit on alert for possible deployment

(Fargo, ND) -- A North Dakota Army National Guard unit is on alert for possible deployment. The Fargo-based 191st Military Police Company would deploy to the U.S. Central Command area of operations in late summer if they are ordered to mobilize. The unit is headquartered in Fargo with a detachment in Grand Forks.
FARGO, ND
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina joins lawsuit over mask requirement on public transportation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina has joined a lawsuit over the federal mask requirement on public transportation, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Wilson argues the requirement exceeds the Biden Administration’s authority. Wilson said the administration is using a failed interpretation of the quarantine statute to authorize the rule. “People need to […]
POLITICS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Commissioner Piepkorn to announce intentions April 1st

(Fargo, ND) -- After months of decisions on exactly who will run for the Fargo City Commission, one current commissioner has made it known when his will come. Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn announced Wednesday on WDAY Midday that his decision on whether to run for his seat in June, the mayor's seat or walk away from public office all together will come April 1st.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Warden#Fish Department
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota House Speaker Kim Koppelman: "Difficult decision to decide whether to run again"

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota House Speaker and District 13 Representative Kim Koppelman is talking about his decision to seek reelection. "You know, nobody serves forever and I had a difficult decision to decide wether to run again and the reason I decided to do that is that I had so much encouragement from constituents, the people that I've had the honor and really consider a sacred trust to represent," said Koppelman.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

GP's Greek Kitchen best in North Dakota

(Fargo, ND) -- GP's Greek Kitchen in Fargo is getting some recognition. The family-owned business was recently named the best Greek restaurant in the state by Eat This, Not That. Owners say the recognition came as a surprise. The owners say the news comes at a time when family-owned restaurants...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota lawmakers moving forward with bill to end settlement abuses

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota lawmakers are considering a bill that would regulate the selling of structured settlements. The bill would require the appointment of an outside attorney to advise judges on whether to approve the move for anyone who appears to suffer from mental or cognitive impairments. The bill passed out of the Senate civil law committee Thursday.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Republicans endorsing candidates for redrawn North Dakota district eight

(Emmons County, ND) -- Republicans are endorsing their candidates for legislative offices in the newly redrawn District Eight. Representative Jeff Magrum was nominated for the Senate, and SuAnn Olson and Brandon Prichard are nominated for the House. Magrum is a rancher and master Plummer first elected in 2016. Olson is a CPA and Prichard is an undergraduate at the University of Minnesota's Law School and School of Public Policy.
EMMONS COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota lawmakers considering changes to state flag and seal

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota lawmakers are considering making changes to the state's flag and seal. House Democrats are moving forward with legislation to create a 14-member commission to study new designs to recommend to the legislature. Change supporters say the flag isn't recognizable outside the state and that parts of the seal could be offensive to Native Americans.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Ukrainian refugee family finds safety in Pelican Rapids

(Pelican Rapids, MN) -- A Ukrainian refugee family is finding safety in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. Olesia Zlochevsa, her husband, and children escaped the Ukrainian city of Chernihiy near the Russian border that has faced severe damage. Residents of Pelican Rapids have welcomed the family after their arduous journey to the United States.
PELICAN RAPIDS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Lawsuit pending after roofing issues lead to Fargo apartment evacuation

(Fargo, ND) -- A lawsuit is underway after roofing issues led to the evacuation of a Fargo apartment building. The owner of Arbor Courts says each tenant was assisted with costs related to their moves. He also said the building had been tested for mold and was cleared. The owner...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy