Instagram's latest test makes it easier to support social causes

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram is taking some of the hassle out of supporting a noble cause. The social network is testing a feature that gives you the choice of backing a movement when you search for its...

www.engadget.com

