The Chastain Park Conservancy received a $100,000 grant that will fully fund a new nature trail at the popular Buckhead park. The money is from Park Pride as part of its recent $2.3 million grant cycle, the largest in its history. The new trail will come to the northern portion of Chastain Park, linking its […]

ATLANTA, GA ・ 13 DAYS AGO