Cannon Beach, OR

Oregon’s ‘Terrible Tilly’ lighthouse for sale: $6.5 million

By The Associated Press
 21 hours ago

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) — The Tillamook Rock Lighthouse off the northwest coast of Oregon is for sale for $6.5 million.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports investors had paid $50,000 in 1980 to buy the deteriorating lighthouse, Oregon’s only offshore light station.

Portlanders can now buy, sell homes entirely online

The structure sits a mile from Tillamook Head between Seaside and Cannon Beach.

The island’s isolation, impossible boat landings and extreme weather as well as the lighthouse crews’ dislike of their months-long stays where they were cold, wet and constantly reminded of their dangerous job, earned the tower the nickname “Terrible Tilly.”

