What is potassium iodide – and why is it so hard to find right now?

What is Potassium Iodide and where to find it (luchschen via Getty)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, now at the month-long mark, and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unsettling threats about nuclear war continue to spark fears around the world. Add to that the threat of radioactive fallout from accidental or intentional attacks on Ukraine’s nuclear plants, and no wonder that many people are increasingly on edge.

So much so that potassium iodide, a nonprescription drug that can limit the absorption of nuclear radiation in the thyroid gland, is increasingly hard to come by in the United States and around Europe.

What is Potassium Iodide?

Potassium iodide , also known as KI, is an odorless chemical compound that’s used as a medication to treat certain thyroid disease. More ominously, it’s also used in radiation emergencies.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, potassium iodide “can help block radioactive iodine from being absorbed by the thyroid gland, thus protecting this gland from radiation injury, as the agency states in the “Radiation Emergencies” section of its website. “The thyroid gland is the part of the body that is most sensitive to radioactive iodine.”

When taken as directed in either liquid or pill form, potassium iodide can, in effect, “flood” the thyroid gland and prevent it from absorbing harmful radioactive iodine, also known as radiodine, for the next 24 hours, the agency says.

Some governments around the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and some European Union nations, also stockpile supplies of potassium iodide for distribution in the event of a nuclear plant disaster or other wide-reaching nuclear event. Following the earthquake-caused meltdown at Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in 2011, the Japanese government provided 230,000 units of potassium iodide to residents in evacuation shelters as a precautionary measure. Nuclear power plants also keep stockpiles of the drug on hand.

How Do I Use Potassium Iodide?

In December 2001, the FDA issued guidance on how to use potassium iodide as a thyroid blocking agent in case of radiation emergencies.

The CDC advises that people should only take potassium iodide when they are explicitly told to do so by public health or emergency management officials, as there are certain health risks associated with it. In the U.S., potassium iodide tablets are available in 65- and 130-milligram dosages, with the recommended doses one 130-milligram dose recommended every 24 hours for adults in a radiation emergency (children receive smaller amounts).

It’s also important to note that potassium iodide isn’t a miracle cure. It’s a preventative drug, which means that it must be taken before radiation exposure to be effective; it cannot reverse the effects of thyroid damage because of previous radiation exposure. In addition, potassium iodide does not protect against radiation poisoning or other cancers caused by radiation.

How Much Does Potassium Iodide Cost?

Thanks to the spike in demand, large manufacturers are reporting dwindling inventories and limited supply of potassium iodide. Not surprisingly, some prices are soaring, too: by as much 50 percent on Amazon since the start of the Ukraine invasion.

Anbex, a large manufacturer of potassium iodide, states on its website that its IOSAT™ potassium iodide tablets, which normally sell for $13.99, are currently out of stock in both 65- and 130-milligram dosages, with restocking expected in April (though the tablets are available as part of a pricey radiation kit). Nukepills , an offshoot company that operates and manages Anbex’s sales and distribution facility, also is out of stock.

SERB/BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals, another leading manufacturer of potassium iodide, also has seen increased demand for potassium iodide, said director of corporate communications Chris Sampson. The company, which has operations in both the U.S. and Europe, is no longer taking online orders for its 65-milligram ThyroSafe tablets , which sell for $12.95, although Sampson said ThyroSafe could be available through various other online retailers.

“We have not been out of stock, but given the sudden demand and interest in the product, we have been working hard to allocate stock and manage demand from our customers and partners globally,” Sampson said. He also confirmed that the company has seen an uptick in orders from governments.

Not surprisingly, the massive spike in global demand also has led to possible price gouging. On eBay , a single pack of IOSAT tablets, which normally retail for $13.99 on the company’s website, was listed for $142. Many eBay listings for potassium iodide products are categorized as “New,” the majority of them with higher-than-normal prices, some offering the drug as part of a survival kit.

Where Can I Get Potassium Iodide?

At the moment, potassium iodide is hard to get your hands on. There are only four FDA-approved products , all of which are currently only available in very limited supplies. “We are working closely with our suppliers to accelerate the manufacturing of additional batches and to increase manufacturing capacity so that we can continue to meet demand,” Sampson said.

However, there are still a few places where potassium iodide is available. Wherever you purchase from, be sure that the product is FDA-approved.

Anbex: IOSAT, $13.99

The manufacturer is currently sold out but expects a shipment in late March or early April. If you want to put in an order, you can send an email to a company representative.

SwissLink Military Surplus: ThyroSafe, $29.99

Mira Safety: ThyroSafe, $21.95 (10 percent discount with code)

This Austin-based company is still taking orders, but its website states that it’s completely out of stock and is not expecting more until June or July.

Nukepills: IOSAT, Price Unknown

You can get IOSAT tablets, but you’ll have to shell out for the extra stuff in these Radiation Protection Emergency Kits.