MSU instructor to create contemporary Indigenous art website

By MSU News Service
Cover picture for the articleBOZEMAN – A Montana State University art history and Native American studies instructor and the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana have received a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment of the Humanities to create a multimedia website showcasing contemporary Native American art of the region....

