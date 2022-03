Creative residents can enjoy some good news. The country’s largest arts-and-crafts retailer is coming to The Villages — part of a trend of big-box stores opening locations in the area. Hobby Lobby is opening a free-standing 55,000-square-foot store in Buffalo Ridge Plaza on County Road 466. Its stores also are known for home accents, seasonal products and custom framing. “They have been a top-requested retailer by our residents for a long time,” said Scott Renick, vice president of commercial development for The Villages. “I’ve heard stories of groups chartering a shuttle to visit their Ocala store in the past. We’ve been working on getting Hobby Lobby to come to town for many years and are thrilled that this deal came to fruition.”

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO