Monday Police Blotter

Wendy Anne (Burt) Dust, 66, of Effingham, IL passed away on Thursday, March 10th, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Heath Center. Wendy was born in Evanston, IL to parents Harold and Patricia Burt. Growing up in Wilmette, IL, she briefly attended New Trier High School and later graduated from Mendota High School in 1973. Receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree from Western Illinois University in 1977 with a major in English and a minor in Theater, Wendy then went on to complete her student teaching in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. She was an accomplished singer and dancer who performed in numerous theater productions during her High School and College tenure including Peter Pan, The Music Man, Godspell, Arsenic and Old Lace, The Miracle Worker, and The King and I.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO