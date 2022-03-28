ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, IL

Monday Police Blotter

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffingham Police arrested 46 year old Kari M. Harris of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of meth <5g. Kari was given an NTA and was released. Effingham Police arrested 27 year old Darrien H. Lowry of St. Elmo for DUI-alcohol. Darrien was taken to the Effingham County...

Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Effingham Radio

Effingham County In-Person Job Fair Coming March 31

The Effingham County Chamber and Effingham Regional Growth Alliance remind the community about the 2022 Effingham County In-Person Job Fair on Thursday, March 31st from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Keller Convention Center located at 1202 N Keller Dr. in Effingham. The Job Fair will not only provide...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Beverly Jeanne Olofson, 78

Beverly Jeanne Olofson, 78 of Effingham, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

ISP Announce Results Of Roadside Safety Checks In Effingham County

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Kerry Sutton, announced the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Effingham county from late night Saturday, March 19th to early morning Sunday, March 20th. The RSC was conducted in Effingham, by District 12 officers. Violations Enforcement Activity. Driving Under...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Douglas Wayne Wildbur, 63

Douglas Wayne Wildbur, 63, of Xenia passed away at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at his brother’s home in Effingham. Doug was born on November 24, 1958, at the Clay County Hospital in Flora the son of Harold and Shirley (Cooper) Wildbur. Doug has worked many different jobs over the years, some having been a mechanic for Joe Hotze Ford in Salem and most recently for Bible Pork in Louisville as a grain hauler. When Doug was younger, he liked to race flat track dirt bikes. Some of Doug’s other hobbies included hunting, fishing, and loved to ride horses and watch rodeos.
XENIA, IL
Effingham Radio

Randy L. Hockman, 56

Randy L. Hockman, age 56, of Xenia, Illinois, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was born August 9, 1965, in Olney, the son of Everett F. and Marie (Bullard) Hockman. On August 27, 1988, he married Cindy J. Young during a ceremony at Faith Lutheran Church in Flora, and together they have been blessed with sharing 33 years of enduring faith and family in their marriage.
XENIA, IL
Effingham Radio

Bradley J. Kastl, 36

Bradley J. Kastl, 36, of Smiths Station, AL, formerly of Teutopolis, IL, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday March 29, 2022, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Beecher City Man Found Deceased At Local Motel

On March 25, 2022 at approximately 3:00 pm, the Effingham City Police Department and Abbott EMS responded to the Days Inn Motel on Keller Drive after receiving a 911 call from the motel manager. The manager reported an unresponsive male found in one of the rooms. Emergency responders arrived and found a male deceased in the motel room. The male was identified as Wesley Logue, age 30 of rural Beecher City, Illinois. The Coroner’s office was notified and responded to the motel.
BEECHER CITY, IL

