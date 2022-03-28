ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Media Advisory: ‘UC Davis LIVE’ on the Importance of Biodiversity Museums

By Andy Fell
March 31, noon — UC Davis is home to a number of biological collections, from fossils and insects to pressed plants and yeasts. On this week’s UC Davis LIVE, the curators of three of UC Davis’ museums talk about their...

natureworldnews.com

Ancient Frieze Discovered by Archaeologist Showing ‘Time Without Time'

The glyphs of an ancient frieze found in Oaxaca have been analyzed by archeologists from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History, providing considerable insight into the cultural standards of the Zapotec and Mixtec cultures. The limestone and stucco frieze was found in 2018 in the Atzompa zone of the...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Pritzker Prize Goes to Francis Kéré, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Gets Major Gift, and More: Morning Links for March 16, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE BIG ONE. Architect Francis Kéré is this year’s winner of the Pritzker Prize, his field’s most prestigious award, the New York Times reports. Kéré, who was born in Gando, Burkina Faso, and whose practice is based in Munich, has worked extensively in West Africa, and has won acclaim for buildings that inventively aim to address the needs of different communities. His structures “are tied to the ground on which they sit and to the people who sit within them,” the prize’s jury said in a statement. Kéré is...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

British Museum to Drop Sackler Name, Joining a Succession of Museums

Click here to read the full article. The British Museum in London said on Friday evening that it would remove the Sackler name from its galleries. The decision follows similar decisions at a number of institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Serpentine Galleries, and Tate Modern. The news was announced via a joint statement issued by the museum and the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Foundation. Raymond and Beverly Sackler supported the museum for over 20 years, providing funding “between the 1990s and 2013,” according to the statement. Their funding went toward the creation of galleries, educational facilities, and research areas at...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Milan Museum and Donor’s Heir Tussle Over 600 Works, Australian Museum Investigates Donor’s Past, and More: Morning Links for March 22, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE DEPARTMENT OF PATRONAGE. In Australia, the Wollongong Art Gallery is looking into claims that a supporter who gave it some 100 pieces decades ago may have been a Nazi collaborator in his native Lithuania, ABC News (of Australia) reports. The donor under scrutiny, Bronius “Bob” Sredersas, died in 1982. He moved to Australia in 1950, and an exhibition space in the museum is named for him. Meanwhile, in Milan, the Museo del Novecento is dueling in court with the heir of Mario Bertolini, who gave it around 600 artworks before his death in 2020, the Art...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Smithsonian’s Archives of American Art Acquires Critic Robert Hughes’s Papers

Click here to read the full article. The Smithsonian Institute’s Archives of American Art announced this week that it has acquired the papers of famed art critic Robert Hughes, who died in 2012. “It is a privilege and an honor to preserve the legacy of Robert Hughes and his decades of critical writings” said Liza Kirwin, interim director at the Archives of American Art, in a statement. Not only did Hughes serve as head art critic at Time magazine, where he wrote accessible and elegant reviews, he also produced work for TV. His documentary series The Shock of the New delved into the...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

American Visionary Art Museum Names Jenenne Whitfield Director, Ralph Lauren Does MoMA, and More: Morning Links for March 24, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE CITY OF LIGHT. Just two months after it was announced, Art Basel’s Paris fair in October is coming into focus. The firm said today that the event will be called Paris+, par Art Basel (Paris+, by Art Basel), Maximilíano Durón reports in ARTnews, and it named three leaders: Clément Delépine (as its director), Virginie Aubert (general manager), and Maxime Hourdequin (deputy director). Delépine, the artistic director of the Galerie Mitterrand in the capital city, has worked as co-director of the Paris Internationale, a satellite fair of FIAC, whose October slot at the Grand Palais was awarded to Basel in January in a major...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Rare Work by Paris Salon’s First Female History Painter Is Acquired by the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco

Click here to read the full article. In 1791, Marie-Guillemine Benoist became the first woman to show a history painting at the prestigious Paris Salon with Psyche Bidding Her Family Farewell, a masterwork of the genre that was squirreled away for centuries after its creation—until now. The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco has announced the acquisition of the Benoist work, making it just one of three paintings by the artist currently held in U.S. collections. It will be exhibited for the first time since the 1791 exhibition starting tomorrow. “Having remained with the descendants of its first owner for over 200 years,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
13News Now

Virginia Living Museum to host reptile weekend event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired about the Virginia Living Museum in May 2020. Twix the two-headed turtle lives at the Virginia Living Museum. As a two-headed red eared slider, is a hybrid of two different species that's an example of the work the museum does to educate and conserve.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
MindBodyGreen

The Importance Of Diversified Voices In The Media, From A Publishing House Founder

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. In honor and recognition of Women's History Month, this March, we're highlighting the voices of leading women in the well-being space. Each week, look out for the latest Follow Her Lead installments, where you'll find inspiring stories, ways you can help, and of course, new faces of women worth following.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

National Museum of American History Opens “Discovery and Revelation”

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History will open “Discovery and Revelation: Religion, Science, and Making Sense of Things” on March 18. The exhibition, presented in a chronological and thematic manner, explores the complex and ever-shifting relationship between science and religion that has been the subject of philosophizing and debate for centuries. Visitors to the […] The post National Museum of American History Opens “Discovery and Revelation” appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MUSEUMS
Citrus County Chronicle

Digging helps believe in the Bible

Remembering my sixth grade elementary class – the teacher spoke of archaeology – this sparked my sincere interest in becoming an archaeologist who is one who finds historical proof in the earth of actual events. Of course as time passed, I became interested instead in horses and "girl...
RELIGION
SB Nation

Biggest Myths Propagated About Black American History

Many historians have argued that slavery somehow saved many Black people from the primitive "Dark Continent" of Africa. Yet, Africans were succeeding far before European intervention. Black History Month. Before Europe’s presence on the continent of Africa, dynasties and civilizations characterized by wealth and power could be found throughout the continent. In this post, we will discuss about 6 most biggest myths propagated about black american history.
SOCIETY
FOX40

Thieves take historic distillation column from UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A unique and towering piece of history was stolen from the University of California, Davis over the weekend. UC Davis said a 24-foot copper distillation column was taken by thieves on either March 19 or March 20. The university said investigators believe the thieves were able to get into an upper window […]
DAVIS, CA
Smithonian

A Bold New Show at the Met Explores A Single Sculpture

One of the most famous 19th-century depictions of a Black enslaved woman is Why Born Enslaved!, a bust carved by French artist Jean-Baptiste Carpeaux in 1873. Rendered in white marble, the sculpture portrays a woman tied up with ropes, straining against her confinement. She twists over one shoulder, fixing the viewer with a defiant gaze.
VISUAL ART

