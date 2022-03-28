ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcintosh, AL

McIntosh rallies to support family of logger killed in accident

By Chad Petri
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12lUqy_0esDjfSS00

MCINTOSH, Ala. ( WKRG ) — People in Washington County are rallying to help the family of a logger killed in an accident last month . Family members say 56-year-old Armon Dale Reed died on the job at a logging site in the Four Points Community. This weekend friends are holding a motorcycle ride to raise money for his family and they want more people to join them.

Inside the Sims Chapel Holiness Church in McIntosh, is where you can find Armon Dale Reed’s guitar and amp. No one wants to take it down.

Gov. DeSantis signs controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill into law

“We want to remember him when we come in, it’s just there to remember him,” said friend Collie Reed inside the church. They say he loved to perform but loved family even more.

“He was a great father, wonderful husband, great friend, loved God, loved to play music,” said Armon Dale Reed’s wife Libbie. A fitting theme for this weekend’s ride–shirts with the phrase “love like Armon Dale.”

“He loved kids, he loved to be around people he loved to help everybody he possibly could he never expected anything in return,” said friend Collie Reed. Friends say they’re doing this because it’s exactly what he would have done for anyone else. Armon Dale Reed came from a big family–friends say his passion brought joy to others and his memory lives on in the people who loved him.

The motorcycle run is this Saturday. Registration begins at 9 at the Washington County Courthouse.
Bikes roll at 10 in the morning. For more information see the flyer below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BHDXB_0esDjfSS00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Friends, family remember Indy 15-year-old killed in car accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends gathered Monday to mourn the death of 15-year-old student DeShawn Holliday, who was killed in car accident Friday. Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believe Holliday was riding in his sister’s car in the 6600 block of Rockville Road when the car collided with another vehicle. The crash pinned Holloway inside the vehicle and he died from his injuries.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WAFF

Marshall County deputies warn of legal drug sold at local stores

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A few stores in Marshall County have been selling an item that contains the ingredient, THC-O. According to a Facebook post from the Marshall County Sherriff’s Office, THC-O is a compound derived from federally legal hemp plants. Unlike marijuana, it does not contain THC, however, once metabolized THC-O will turn to THC and cause a “high” for the consumer.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
The Independent

Drawbridge operator in Florida arrested after woman, 79, fell to her death

A drawbridge operator has been arrested in Florida after a woman fell to her death last month.Artissua Ladaye Paulk was arrested and charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday.On 6 February Ms Paulk was operating the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach when Carol Wright, 79, fell 50 feet to her death.Ms Wright was crossing from east to west with her bicycle when the section she was walking on began to raise, according to USA Today.A Good Samaritan tried to help Ms Wright but was unable to hold on to her....
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, AL
City
Mcintosh, AL
State
Washington State
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Four Points Community
CBS Boston

Massachusetts 7th Grader Killed In Aruba Boating Accident While On Family Vacation

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A seventh-grade student at a Cambridge private school died this week in a boating accident while vacationing in Aruba with her family, school officials said. The Buckingham Browne & Nichols School said in a letter to students and parents that 13-year-old Cassidy Murray died Wednesday. “When Cassidy showed up, everyone said she just belonged here,” said Buckingham Browne and Nichols Head of School Jennifer Price. Price is opening the middle school for families to gather in their grief Saturday. Cassidy transferred from Milton Public Schools, where the superintendent described her as “outstanding and joyful,” to BB&N this academic year. Her brother...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Music
AZFamily

Mesa family grieves teenage sister killed in motorcycle accident

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa family is grieving the death of their teenage sister, killed in a motorcycle accident. Police said 17-year-old Darling Santos was a passenger on the back of the motorcycle when the crash happened Saturday near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue. “We’re all in...
MESA, AZ
WKRG News 5

Woman shot at Knollwood Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department arrested one man for a shooting that happened Thursday, March 17 at Knollwood Apartments.  Jermayne Doolittle, Jr., 19, was arrested for a shooting at an apartment at 1651 Knollwood Drive. Officers said the shooting happened after a man went to the apartment and demanded money […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man hits brother, returns to scene and cuts dog

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department are investigating an assault and animal cruelty case where the victim was struck and his dog was cut.  Officers were called to the 3600 block of Medford Drive East on Sunday, March 20 at about 11:30 p.m. Officers determined that the victim and his brother […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

MPD says man who allegedly killed stepfather “schizophrenic” and “heard a voice” before stabbing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of stabbing his stepfather to death in January has serious mental health issues according to a Mobile Police detective. Freddie Maxwell is accused of stabbing his stepfather Omar Brown to death in January. During a preliminary hearing, we learned more about what investigators say happened. A Mobile homicide […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy