McIntosh rallies to support family of logger killed in accident

MCINTOSH, Ala. ( WKRG ) — People in Washington County are rallying to help the family of a logger killed in an accident last month . Family members say 56-year-old Armon Dale Reed died on the job at a logging site in the Four Points Community. This weekend friends are holding a motorcycle ride to raise money for his family and they want more people to join them.

Inside the Sims Chapel Holiness Church in McIntosh, is where you can find Armon Dale Reed’s guitar and amp. No one wants to take it down.

“We want to remember him when we come in, it’s just there to remember him,” said friend Collie Reed inside the church. They say he loved to perform but loved family even more.

“He was a great father, wonderful husband, great friend, loved God, loved to play music,” said Armon Dale Reed’s wife Libbie. A fitting theme for this weekend’s ride–shirts with the phrase “love like Armon Dale.”

“He loved kids, he loved to be around people he loved to help everybody he possibly could he never expected anything in return,” said friend Collie Reed. Friends say they’re doing this because it’s exactly what he would have done for anyone else. Armon Dale Reed came from a big family–friends say his passion brought joy to others and his memory lives on in the people who loved him.

The motorcycle run is this Saturday. Registration begins at 9 at the Washington County Courthouse.

Bikes roll at 10 in the morning. For more information see the flyer below:

