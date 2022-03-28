Musikfest announces Olga Tañon as closing night headliner

Dave Grohl’s metal EP, recorded as Dream Widow, will be released digitally next Friday, March 25, with a physical release to follow later this year. The fictional band appears in the Foo Fighters’ comedic horror movie “Studio 666,” which premiered in theaters last month and is now available on demand. In the film, the Foos rent out a mansion in Encino to record their 10th studio album, but they soon find out the place is haunted. Nearly 30 years prior, Dream Widow recorded a “lost album” there, before its frontman became possessed and murdered the rest of the band. Flash forward to today, Grohl embodies the same curse.
