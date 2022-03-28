ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Musikfest announces Olga Tañon as closing night headliner

By Connor Lagore
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

After a headliner announcement to open up last week, Musikfest ran it back and did the same thing this week. Monday morning, Musikfest revealed that Olga Tañon will hit the stage on Aug. 14....

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBOC

Jellyfish Festival Announces Jimmy Charles as Headline Act

OCEAN CITY, Md.– Organizers of Ocean City's annual Jellyfish Festival have announced country rocker Jimmy Charles as the main stage headliner on Saturday, June 4, with a live band performance on the beach. “What a perfect way to spend an evening – a cold beer in your hand and...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Vail Daily

GoPro Mountain Games’ Mountains of Music headliners announced

The GoPro Mountain Games, celebrating 20 years June 7-12, are anchored by 30-plus competitions now spanning six days. But when the daytime events are complete, all eyes (and ears) shift to the Mountains of Music concerts taking place at The Amp June 9-11. As the country’s most celebrated festival of...
VAIL, CO
Pyramid

Stadium of Fire announces Tim McGraw as 2022 headliner

Once again, Provo residents are in for a treat this Independence Day weekend. On Wednesday, Freedom Festival organizers announced that this year’s Stadium of Fire concert will be headlined by country music superstar Tim McGraw. McGraw is returning to the festival after appearing in 2016, when he headlined the...
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethlehem, PA
Entertainment
State
Alabama State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Bethlehem, PA
talentrecap.com

Gwen Stefani Will Headline Opening Night at the Hollywood Bowl

Former The Voice coach Gwen Stefani was just announced as the headlining performer for the Hollywood Bowl’s opening night in June. This marks the venue’s 100th season, and opening night with benefit the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s learning and community programs. Gwen Stefani to Perform at Hollywood Bowl...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Def Leppard Preview New Song ‘Kick’ From Upcoming Album ‘Diamond Star Halos’

Click here to read the full article. Def Leppard are releasing their new LP Diamond Star Halos on May 27th, and you can hear leadoff single “Kick” right now. Diamond Star Halos is the band’s first collection of new songs since 2015’s Def Leppard. They recorded it throughout the two-year pandemic with frontman Joe Elliott in Ireland, bassist Rick Savage in England and guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell in England, and drummer Rick Allen in the United States. “Without the pressure of timelines or a fixed schedule,” reads a press release, “they poured all of their energy into crafting 15...
MUSIC
KBAT 99.9

Hear Def Leppard’s New ‘Kick’ Single

Def Leppard have released their first new song in more than six years. "Kick" is the lead single from the band's just-announced 12th album, Diamond Star Halos, which will be released on May 27. You can hear the song below. Filled with handclaps and "nah nah nah nah, nah nah...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ziggy Marley
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Classic Rock Q107

Skid Row and Warrant to Launch Live to Rock Summer 2022 Tour

Skid Row and Warrant are hitting the road together this summer on the Live to Rock tour, tapping several of their big-haired, hard-rocking peers for support on various dates. The trek is currently scheduled to begin on April 30 in Ashland, Ky., and conclude on Sept. 15 in Lynn, Mass., though more dates are expected to be announced in the future. You can find more ticketing information via Ticketmaster and see the full list of dates below.
MUSIC
CBS New York

Grammy Awards announce first slate of performers: Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo

NEW YORK - The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas.The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant in January. Organizers cited "too many risks" to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time.Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Dave Grohl Reveals Release Date for ‘Dream Widow’ Metal Record

Dave Grohl’s metal EP, recorded as Dream Widow, will be released digitally next Friday, March 25, with a physical release to follow later this year. The fictional band appears in the Foo Fighters’ comedic horror movie “Studio 666,” which premiered in theaters last month and is now available on demand. In the film, the Foos rent out a mansion in Encino to record their 10th studio album, but they soon find out the place is haunted. Nearly 30 years prior, Dream Widow recorded a “lost album” there, before its frontman became possessed and murdered the rest of the band. Flash forward to today, Grohl embodies the same curse.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headliner#Grammy Awards#Puerto Rican#Sola#Poison
105.7 The Hawk

Taylor Hawkins, Drummer for Foo Fighters, Dead at 50

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at the age of 50. A cause of death has not yet been released. Foo Fighters had been touring South America and were scheduled to perform at the Festival Estéreo Picnic today (March 25) in Bogota, Colombia. Multiple sources have reported that Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Florence and the Machine Announce North American Headline Tour in Support of ‘Dance Fever’

Click here to read the full article. Florence and the Machine will return to the road later this year to bring their fifth studio album Dance Fever to North America on a headlining tour. The album will arrive on May 13 and be celebrated with two special shows in Los Angeles and New York in April and May, respectively, but the extended leg of the tour will begin in September. The band will open with a show at Montreal’s Place Bell on Sept. 2 and extend through the fall, wrapping with a finale at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammy
UPI News

Piano Day was founded by German musician in 2015

March 29 (UPI) -- Piano Day, an annual celebration marked on the 88th day of the year, has grown into a global event after being started by a German musician in 2015. The holiday, which typically falls on March 29 but sometimes is marked on March 28 during a Leap Year, was founded by German musician Nils Frahm and "a group of like-minded people" in 2015.
CELEBRATIONS
Deming Headlight

"Untethered Times" comes to Deming Art Center in April 2022

DEMING – “Untethered Times” is the title of the April 2022 public art exhibit at the Deming Art Center at 100 S. Gold Street. The show is hosted by the Deming Art Council. Admission is free and donations are accepted Local artists Brian Pottorff and Mimi Garten will be presenting their work. Pottorff is talented in several mediums and Garten is an accomplished photographer and poet. The title of the show is from a poem written by Garten. ...
DEMING, NM
New Jersey Stage

Midtown Announces Additional Headline Shows

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The fans have spoken and Midtown is listening. With two sold out shows already on the books for Starland Ballroom this December, the legendary punk act has announced additional headline dates. Fans will be able to catch them at Mulcahy’s in Wantagh on December 9th and at The Palladium in Worcester on December 10th.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
65K+
Followers
21K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy