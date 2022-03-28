Family of man killed in Government Center garage collapse releases statement

"We are in shock and trying to process the loss of Peter.”

Peter Monsini. – Courtesy of the Monsini family

The family of Peter Monsini, the construction worker killed when a part of the Government Center garage collapsed on Saturday, has released a statement.

“We are in shock and trying to process the loss of Peter,” Monsini’s family said. “He was a loving son, brother, father, uncle and friend. He was full of life, passionate, thoughtful, and will be missed deeply by his family and partner Alicia.”

Monsini, of South Easton, was described as being a devoted father to his teenage son, according to The Boston Globe.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. A slab of concrete on the ninth floor collapsed. Monsini, 51, was working on the garage demolition and was inside a construction vehicle at the time. The vehicle fell from the side of the building, dropping nine stories. Monsini was found among the rubble; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another worker was hospitalized due to the incident; there is no word on his condition.

“We want to thank the Boston Police, Fire and EMS and all responders who came to Peter’s aid,” Monsini’s family said. “We also want to thank Operating Engineers Local 4 as well as our neighbors, friends and well-wishers near and far for the kind words we have received.”

The collapse remains under investigation.

The demolition of the garage is part of a redevelopment of the site by HYM Group, which is planned to have a 12-story life sciences building.