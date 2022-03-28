ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Family of man killed in Government Center garage collapse releases statement

By Arianna MacNeill
Boston
Boston
 21 hours ago

"We are in shock and trying to process the loss of Peter.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqnuY_0esDimWu00
Peter Monsini. – Courtesy of the Monsini family

The family of Peter Monsini, the construction worker killed when a part of the Government Center garage collapsed on Saturday, has released a statement.

“We are in shock and trying to process the loss of Peter,” Monsini’s family said. “He was a loving son, brother, father, uncle and friend. He was full of life, passionate, thoughtful, and will be missed deeply by his family and partner Alicia.”

Monsini, of South Easton, was described as being a devoted father to his teenage son, according to The Boston Globe.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. A slab of concrete on the ninth floor collapsed. Monsini, 51, was working on the garage demolition and was inside a construction vehicle at the time. The vehicle fell from the side of the building, dropping nine stories. Monsini was found among the rubble; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another worker was hospitalized due to the incident; there is no word on his condition.

“We want to thank the Boston Police, Fire and EMS and all responders who came to Peter’s aid,” Monsini’s family said. “We also want to thank Operating Engineers Local 4 as well as our neighbors, friends and well-wishers near and far for the kind words we have received.”

The collapse remains under investigation.

The demolition of the garage is part of a redevelopment of the site by HYM Group, which is planned to have a 12-story life sciences building.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Police ID worker killed in Boston parking garage collapse

BOSTON (WPRI) — Boston police have identified the construction worker who was killed during a partial collapse of the Government Center parking garage Saturday evening. Peter Monsini, 51, of South Easton, was doing demolition work inside the Government Center parking garage in a construction vehicle around 5:30 p.m. when the floor buckled below the vehicle. […]
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Construction Worker Dies After Part Of Government Center Garage Collapses During Demolition Process

BOSTON (CBS) — A construction worker died while working on the demolition of the Government Center Parking Garage in Boston Saturday night. Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said the worker sustained a “substantial fall” from the ninth floor of the garage doing demolition work, causing a partial collapse of the garage. “Any building being demolished is a dangerous scene,” Dempsey said. “Probably more dangerous than when they’re putting them up.” Boston Police Captain Kelley McCormick said the worker was operating a “smaller” crane when the floor came crashing down. There was debris laying on top of the equipment after it fell. Suffolk County...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Accidents
City
South Easton, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Center#Accident#The Boston Globe#The Boston Police#Ems#Hym Group
NECN

Man Dies After Being Found Shot on His Porch in New Bedford

A homicide investigation is underway in New Bedford, Massachusetts. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a man was shot and killed in the area of Hillman and Summer Streets on Monday night. Police said they received a 911 call shortly after 6 p.m. Monday about a male shooting victim...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WGME

Five arrested in Oxford drug bust related to fiery crash

OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
OXFORD, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Seacoast Current

Boyfriend Pleas Insanity in Death of Girlfriend on York, ME Beach

The boyfriend of Rhonda Pattelena has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in her death a year ago on Short Sands York Beach. Pattelena, a single mother of three from Bedford, Massachusetts, was found with trauma to her head and face by members of the York Beach Fire Department in March 2021, according to an affidavit obtained by the Bangor Daily News.
BEDFORD, MA
Boston

Sons of Boston loses entertainment license after bouncer charged with killing Marine veteran

Sons of Boston, a pub in Government Center, no longer has its entertainment license. This means the pub cannot host events like concerts, live music, and karaoke. The bar had its entertainment license seized by police as part of the City’s response to the management’s failure to notify police that one of their bouncers was allegedly responsible for the deadly stabbing of a Marine veteran that happened last weekend, The Boston Globe reported Thursday.
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
ACCIDENTS
Canyon News

Woman Confronting Man Beating Dog Shot In Face

MELROSE—Approximately 7:30 pm on March 21, 2020 two individuals witnessed a man beating a dog on the third floor balcony as they passed the Angelene Apartments located above Sprouts at 915 North La Brea Avenue and yelled at them to stop hitting the dog. A brief verbal argument ensued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

Man Seriously Injured In Chinatown Carjacking; Suspect Arrested

BOSTON (CBS) – Speaking from his hospital bed at Tufts Medical Center, 64-year-old Wei Wu says he’s happy to be alive after being carjacked Thursday afternoon in Chinatown. “I wanted to stop him from stealing my car,” Wu said. Wu said he was working Thursday afternoon selling oranges on Beach Street as he does several days a week. He had just started up his car when a man came and hopped in the driver seat and began to drive away. That’s when Wu tried to stop him. “He pushed the car door and it hit me so I hurt,” Wu said....
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy