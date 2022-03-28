Much Needed Rain Hits San Luis Obispo County

Over 900 residents without power in Shandon

SLO COUNTY — The much-anticipated rainstorm has hit the Central Coast, and it is living up to its predicated potential. Most of San Luis Obispo (SLO) County has seen close to one inch of rain since last night.

Rain accumulate in the last 24 hours (in inches):

Paso Robles: 0.64

Templeton: 0.76

Atascadero: 0.57

Creston: 0.52

Santa Margarita: 0.92

San Luis Obispo: 0.79

Santa Maria: 0.46

Lompoc: 0.91

Santa Barbara: 0.99

Rainfall totals for SLO County can be followed here.

The significant rainfall has brought several weather alerts with it:

Areal Flood Advisory for urban and small stream flooding was in place through 6 a.m

for urban and small stream flooding was in place through 6 a.m Wind Advidory is in place through 3 p.m. today for South/South East 20-35mph gusts up to 55mph

is in place through 3 p.m. today for South/South East 20-35mph gusts up to 55mph High Surf Advisory through noon Tuesday: 8-12ft breaking waves

through noon Tuesday: 8-12ft breaking waves Special Marine Warning issued for the waters off of Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal (several thunderstorms off the Central Coast is bringing strong winds gusts and possible waterspouts alongside brief heavy rain.)

As of 11:45 a.m., there are over 1,000 households without power in SLO County.

Callender: 1

Cambira: 10

Paso Robles: 1

Nipomo: 1

San Luis Obispo: 1

Shandon: 996

Templeton: 21

Mid-morning hours are expected to bring back some more rain across the Central Coast all day and into the evening. The storms may include thunder, lightning, and possible hail. While less widespread these storms could bring heavy rain locally.