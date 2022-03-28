ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottondale, AL

Cottondale Man Charged with 10 Felony Child Pornography Crimes

By Stephen Dethrage
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa Thread
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A Cottondale man was arrested this week and charged with 10 felony crimes related to the possession and distribution of child pornography, police in Tuscaloosa County said Monday morning. Jessica McDaniel, a deputy with...

tuscaloosathread.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tuscaloosa Thread

Suspect Arrested Following Deadly McKenzie Court Shooting

38-year-old Jonathan Peebles has been arrested following a shooting that left 1 person dead Thursday at Tuscaloosa's McKenzie Court housing complex. According to Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Captain Jack Kennedy, on Thursday at approximately 11:00 pm the Tuscaloosa Police Department was dispatched to the 3500 Block of McKenzie Ave on a shooting.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

BREAKING: 3 Dead in Vehicle Caught in Floodwaters Near Holt, Police Investigating

Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating after three bodies were found in a vehicle that was spotted in receding floodwaters Thursday morning. Capitan Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said the Tuscaloosa Police Department and VCU investigators are on the scene near Main Street Northeast and Short 19th Street in Holt.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Independent

Trio jailed over multimillion-pound drug smuggling operation

A man described as being “at the head of” a criminal organisation smuggling cocaine and cannabis into the UK hidden inside items of machinery has been jailed for 21 years.The National Crime Agency (NCA) estimates that the group imported drugs with a street value of more than £30 million into the UK.Judge Martyn Levett, sentencing at Ipswich Crown Court, said the operation was of a “commercial scale” and that he had “no doubt that the successful importations would have continued” were it not for the authorities intercepting a shipment at Dover in 2017.Thomas Kavanagh, 54, of Tamworth, Staffordshire, Gary Vickery,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cottondale, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Crime & Safety
Cottondale, AL
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

High Point police report increase in juvenile crimes, Guilford County Schools sees 8th death to gun violence this school year

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — In his close to 30 years on the police force, High Point Captain Patrick O’Toole has seen juvenile-related violent crime rise to a new level. “It’s a real problem,” he said. His department has launched an investigation into the deaths of six juvenile victims since 2019. The most recent happened […]
HIGH POINT, NC
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Tcso#The Tuscaloosa Thread
Calhoun County Journal

This Week’s Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and has been placed on […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Former NSA Employee Who Was On Phone In Fatal Baltimore County Crash Handed 6 Month Sentence

ARBUTUS, Md. (WJZ) — A Halethorpe man who was taking selfies while driving when he caused a fatal accident in Baltimore County last year was sentenced to six months in prison Tuesday. Dylan Shields, 29, was convicted of negligent manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years with all but six months in prison. Shields had his car set to cruise control while he took selfies in the Jan. 2021 crash that killed 30-year-old Luke Souders, prosecutors said Tuesday. “To be actually taking a selfie and holding a phone in front of your face and plus you have the vehicle in cruise control,” Luke’s mother,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS 42

Alabama man sentenced to 45 years in prison after killing his brother

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Thomas Goulart pleaded guilty in October of 2021 and has now been sentenced to 45 years behind bars after killing his brother. Goulart was arrested on November 24, 2018, after getting into an argument with his brother. During the argument, his brother asked his wife to call the police. Hearing this, […]
OZARK, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy