Inglewood, CA

Letter to the Editor: Inglewood Unified responds to your article

By 2UrbanGirls
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAttached you find a letter of response from the principal of Woodworth-Monroe. The letter was distributed by the principal after your article “Does This Sound Fishy?” was published. Why were the classes still labeled as science classes and health classes until...

NorthEast Times

Letters to the Editor

Is City Council, which voted 12-4 to provide workers with paid COVID leave through 2023, on the same planet? The world is opening up. COVID numbers are down. There is no reason for City Council to again intrude into the business world. Just because they have ruined the city, there is no reason for them to ruin the business world (what’s left of it). Maybe they should spend their time finding the city payroll system first. They must sit on their thrones and think of ways to chase businesses out of the city. No plastic bags, no arrests for shoplifting, work schedules 2 weeks in advance, soda and tobacco taxes, city wage tax, business privilege tax, etc. Now we have to worry about safely driving to work because of the illegal changes to the automobile laws that Council has passed. And they wonder why there is all that empty office space downtown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mercury

Letter to the Editor: Articles on school funding disparity were enlightening

As the former superintendent of Pottstown School District, I want to thank The Mercury for running the amazing series from the disParities Media Project. In the interest of full disclosure, I am on the board of Children First and serve on that board because of their commitment to accurately reflect the experiences and lives of children in our region.
POTTSTOWN, PA
A-Town Daily News

Letters to the editor concerning recent Atascadero Unified School Board meeting

On behalf of the Board of Trustees and Congregation Ohr Tzafon (COT) of Atascadero, we are writing in response to statements made by two board members at the recent school board meeting. We are fully supportive of the right of every person to full free speech. However, we are concerned about what these specific statements say as a reflection of the choices these individuals have made as leaders and specifically, as leaders responsible for the environment and curriculum of future generations.
ATASCADERO, CA

