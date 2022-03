Mar 23, 2022 — Ana Williams-BergenNorth Country at Work: Running rolls at the Newton Falls Paper Mill. For much of the 20th century, industry was the lifeblood of many North Country towns. When the mines and mills started to close, things changed a lot - the sudden loss of jobs meant that many people moved away, and those who stayed often struggled to find work. Max Watson spent most of his career working in the paper industry. He's lived in Star Lake his whole life, and says it was a wonderful place to grow up.

