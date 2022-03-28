ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Thousands of Iowans will lose boosted food stamp benefits in April

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
 21 hours ago
Federal food assistance that expanded at the beginning of the pandemic will return to normal levels in Iowa on Friday.

Why it matters: The change means at least $95 a month less for more than 150,000 Iowa households that receive assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also referred to as food stamps.

  • It comes at a time when wages aren't keeping pace with inflation and rising costs, which is hurting low-income families the hardest, Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) CEO Matt Unger tells Axios.

Catch up fast: Since March 2020, SNAP benefits were bolstered as part of the federal government's COVID-19 assistance to states with active emergency or disaster pandemic declarations.

The big picture: Prices for many foods have dramatically increased in recent months, in part because of supply chain issues, labor shortages and growing transportation costs .

Zoom in: A five-ounce can of chicken nearly doubled to $1.05 between March of 2019 and Monday for organizers of the metro's food pantry network , Unger said.

  • The staple food's price jump exemplifies changes across many products, he said.

What's ahead: Des Moines' food network anticipates an increase in need in the coming days.

LadyKirsch
19h ago

Reynolds has proven time and time again that she will not help the working poor. I had three jobs until I got sick and now need surgery. My husband broke his back and is disabled. I have a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old. Our 2-year-old has multicystic dysplastic kidney. We can barely afford gas in our rundown vehicle, let alone put food on the table. But yes, let's go ahead and put an end to the extra help as costs soar. Never asked for a handout, just a helping hand. She would rather people drown than offer a hand to help.

Greg Orwoll
19h ago

but we had plenty of money for tax cuts mostly for the rich. Republicans are just mean and petty apparently. why and how are they in power?

Joey Peters
16h ago

I really feel bad for the families that truly need the help but I have to say I grew up on it and I really don't feel bad for all the bad parents that have been using the system for years

Axios Des Moines

