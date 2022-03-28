Call of Duty Warzone: Akimbo Shotguns Apparently Receive Major Buff After Season 2 Update

The Winchester Model 1911 SL is a shotgun you may have never heard of, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. A “self-loading” semi-auto, it came into production in 1912. Like so many stories about old shotguns, this one begins with legendary gunmaker John Moses Browning. Browning, who built the Winchester 1893 and 1897, originally sold his designs to Winchester for a lump sum of money. However, when he invented the Automatic-5, Browning wanted a royalty paid on each gun sold. Winchester balked, Remington hesitated, and so Browning went across the ocean to Belgium’s Fabrique Nationale, which agreed to build his long-recoil Auto-5.
