Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ Tops Billboard Global Charts, Anitta’s ‘Envolver’ Enters Top Five

Glass Animals ‘ “Heat Waves” continues as the hottest song in the world, as it leads the Billboard Global 200 chart for a fourth week and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. list for a third frame.

Meanwhile, Anitta ‘s “Envolver” soars to the top five of both tallies, bounding from No. 19 to No. 5 on the Global 200 and 12-2 on Global Excl. U.S.

The two charts (which began in September 2020) rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate, formerly MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Heat Waves’ Makes History Atop Global 200

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” posts a fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. The British quartet’s first leader on the list drew 56.7 million streams (essentially even week-over-week) and sold 5,100 (down 8%) worldwide in the March 18-24 tracking week.

Notably, “Heat Waves” claims outright the longest Global 200 reign so far among groups, surpassing the four-week rule of BTS’ “Dynamite” in 2020-21.

GAYLE’s “abcdefu” holds at No. 2 on the Global 200, after four weeks at No. 1; The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” keeps at No. 3, after an overall-record 11 weeks at No. 1; and Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy” is steady at No. 4, after reaching No. 3.

“Envolver” by Anitta, from Brazil, blasts 19-5 on the Global 200, up 54% to 48.7 million streams and 35% to 1,400 sold worldwide.

The reggaetón hit has surged on TikTok via a viral dance challenge in which fans imitate Anitta’s dance moves. “This is incredible,” she said of the song’s reception during an Instagram Live with Billboard Latin. “It’s nothing before seen in Brazil.”

Anitta has charted one prior top 40 entry on the Global 200: “Mu Gusta” (No. 37, 2020). That track also marks the highest-charting of her three top 10s on the U.S.-based Hot Latin Songs survey, where it rose to No. 5. “Machika,” with J Balvin and Jeon, hit No. 10 in February 2018; “Envolver” reaches the region on the latest list, jumping 12-7.

‘Heat Waves’ No. 1, ‘Envolver’ No. 2 on Global Excl. U.S.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” concurrently tops the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a third week, with 42.4 million streams (on par with its prior-week performance) and 2,100 sold (down 9%) in territories outside the U.S. in the March 18-24 tracking week.

Anitta’s “Envolver” roars 12-2 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, up 55% to 44.2 million streams and 38% to 600 sold outside the U.S. As on the Global 200, Anitta achieves her first Global Excl. U.S. top 10 with “Envolver”; likewise, “Me Gusta” marked her prior best on the latter list (No. 38, 2020).

Rounding out the Global Excl. U.S. chart’s top five, GAYLE’s “abcdefu” slips 2-3, following its record-tying nine-week reign; The Kid LAROI and Bieber’s “Stay” drops 3-4, after nine weeks at No. 1 (“abcdefu,” “Stay” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” share the mark for the most weeks spent atop the tally); and Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy” backtracks 4-5, after reaching No. 3.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated April 2, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (March 29).

