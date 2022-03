Another season away from the shutdown that rocked the prep world is just what everyone has been waiting for to get back to some good lacrosse. Kathleen Jaeger, at Hun, and Mark Masur, at Stuart, enter their second year, while two others, Meredith Locasto and Lisa Ewanchyna, also enter their second season at Peddie and Lawrenceville, respectively, but both have been in head coaching spots previous.

PENNINGTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO