People of Alabama: Elijah ‘Qé’ Peyton of Talladega

What’s something you’ve overcome that you never thought you would?. “Divorce. Now, I’m a single mom with a 15-year-old girl and about to be a 12-year-old son. I think that society puts so much stress and emphasis on what the family model should be. When I finally failed at something, that was probably what I felt was the biggest failure in my life. Now, seeing my kids happy and flourishing and knowing that I am capable of doing this on my own, my kids are still going to be fine, strong and great human beings when they grow up. As women and mothers, we feel like we have to make sure everything is perfect throughout their entire life and that’s not necessarily the case. They got through it and helped me get through it because they were so positive and just amazing. As women and mothers, we need to stop putting so much pressure on ourselves and just learn that everything is not perfect.” – Cierra Belser of Sylacauga.

SYLACAUGA, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO